U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,014.80
    -108.54 (-2.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,418.02
    -481.35 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.50
    -455.16 (-3.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.21
    -69.35 (-3.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.06
    -6.71 (-6.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.10
    -25.70 (-1.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    -0.55 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0850
    -0.0380 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3760
    -0.1840 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,430.72
    -2,640.25 (-7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.67
    -53.70 (-6.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Head Covering & Mask (CHK-180)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to ensure that a protective mask is readily available for use when wearing a hat or cap," said one of two inventors, from Shorewood, Ill., "so we invented the HAT MASK/ VISOR MASK. Our design would also enable you to safely store your mask when not in use."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective head and face covering to protect yourself and others against germs and viruses. In doing so, it ensures that a protective mask is readily available if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-modified-head-covering--mask-chk-180-301541777.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 2.3pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is It Smart To Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Uber CEO tells staff hiring is now a ‘privilege’ and warns he’s getting ‘hard-core’ on costs

    In a message to employees, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber needsto make tradeoffs as it reacts to a “seismic shift” in markets.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target After Its Latest Report

    A week ago, Confluent, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead...

  • Generation X is the least confident about retirement — inflation and higher interest rates on debt are concerns

    An annual survey finds that most workers have a positive outlook about retirement savings, but will that soon change?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swings

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil;

  • Ford Sells About 8% of Its Stake in Electric-Vehicle Startup Rivian

    Shares of Rivian, an EV startup that drew Ford’s interest several years ago as a potential partner, were trading at a record low Monday following news of the stock sale.

  • Dan Loeb warns the bottom might not be in for tech stocks. Here’s where he is investing instead.

    Dan Loeb says he is boosting his holdings in the only part of the market that's hot: oil and gas.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Why Apple is wrong to dictate which days employees come to the office

    Apple says its hybrid work policy is meant to be “both collaborative and flexible.” Apple employees have been raising concerns about the fairness and logic of that plan since at least last summer, when Apple was first preparing to call workers back to the office. In an open letter to Apple’s executive team last week, workers accused the company of creating a hybrid plan that’s “driven by fear”—”Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control.”