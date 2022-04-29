U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Motivational Scale for Losing Weight (LAX-1382)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a useful new motivational tool for individuals looking to lose weight," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the WEIGHTLESS SCALE. Our design would eliminate the embarrassment associated with seeing your actual weight on the scale."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an innovative design for a scale. In doing so, it enables the user to see the progress made during a fitness/weight loss regimen. As a result, it could inspire and motivate individuals to lose weight and it could help to prevent the user from becoming discouraged. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who want to lose weight and fitness enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1382, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-motivational-scale-for-losing-weight-lax-1382-301531404.html

SOURCE InventHelp

