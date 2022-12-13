U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.69
    +16.13 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,987.44
    -17.60 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,209.33
    +65.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.48
    +16.87 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    +3.16 (+4.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +31.80 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.56 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0084 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4870
    -0.1240 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    +0.0102 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2720
    -2.3430 (-1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,733.03
    +724.97 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.03
    +12.97 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Personal Safety Alert Device (CHK-276)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a personal safety alert device to let others know if they come too close within your personal space or 6-foot safety zone," said one of two inventors, from Chicago, Ill., "so we invented the TOO CLOSE. Our design would provide added safety for wearers by allowing them to react and adjust accordingly to approaching individuals."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides advanced warning if a person is about to enter your 6-foot social-distancing safe zone. In doing so, it enhances safety during the current pandemic. It also could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses during daily activities. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-personal-safety-alert-device-chk-276-301692682.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • United Airlines orders 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that United Airlines has ordered 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • OPEC Urges Caution as It Cuts First-Quarter Oil Demand Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC urged “vigilance and caution” on its members as it reduced estimates for the amount of crude the group will need to pump in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyThe Organization of

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • United Airlines CEO: New 787 Dreamliner orders with Boeing are a big bet

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recessionary indicators, ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, airline constraints, and the outlook for United Airlines.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'd Buy With No Hesitation

    "How will we know when the bear market is over?" Unfortunately, investors will only know this once the market reaches new highs -- and that's too late to harvest the most fruitful profits. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down more than 30% year to date, marking its most significant drawdown from its high since the Great Recession, as shown below. After all, those who didn't hit the exact bottom of previous drawdowns are sitting on massive profits.

  • 15 Biggest AI Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world. If you want to read about some more AI companies, go directly to 5 Biggest AI Companies In The World. Artificial intelligence tools have been rapidly evolving across the world to personalize experiences for individuals, helping businesses with digital adoption, […]

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • 4 Alternatives to Annuities for Fixed Retirement Income

    Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an … Continue reading → The post Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • ‘I had invested a lot in myself and felt ready to take the plunge.’ This self-made millionaire shares his top money-making secrets.

    Want to be a millionaire? Savings and investments can do it, but building a successful business is a faster track.

  • Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

    The single-biggest reason for falling oil and gas prices is China’s baffling COVID lockdowns.