InventHelp Inventors Develop Phone Accessory for Marijuana Smokers (MBQ-237)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to grind and store marijuana," said one of two inventors, from Wappingers Falls, N.Y., "so we invented the GRIND & GO. Our design also enables you to maintain a secure grip on your smartphone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a dual-purpose accessory for individuals who smoke marijuana. In doing so, it offers an easier way to grip a smartphone. It also ensures that a marijuana grinder is readily available and it enables the user to store ground marijuana and cannabis. The invention features a compact and discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-phone-accessory-for-marijuana-smokers-mbq-237-301686354.html

SOURCE InventHelp

