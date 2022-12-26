U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9070
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,837.93
    +22.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.96
    -0.98 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Stove for Outdoor Enthusiasts (BEC-219)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and easy way to prepare small meals at the beach, while camping or tailgating," said one of three inventors, from Cranston, R.I., "so we invented the E M R E C. Our design would eliminate the need for separate fuel sources and it reduces the mess associated with using charcoal and lighter fluid."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved stove for outdoor enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to grills and stoves powered by charcoal or cylinders of propane, white gas, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-portable-stove-for-outdoor-enthusiasts-bec-219-301707428.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Pantry

    There's something so pleasing about a well-designed and organized pantry -- and fortunately, you don't need to spend a lot to create an Instagram-worthy storage space. Holiday Spending: Get Top...

  • 5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month

    Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you may see a significant rise in your utility bills (if you haven't already). Take a Look...

  • Home Depot for the holidays: Score KitchenAid, Samsung and more, up to 50% off

    Power tools are only part of the retailer's appeal — it's jam-packed with deals on decor, tech and appliances galore.

  • Is SWRSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for SWRSX

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You

  • Sanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks to have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system and some senior executives have been personally hit by sanctions.

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkBrazil analysts raised their estimates for the benchm

  • Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

    "While there's money involved, I don't think any of us would call on [regulators] to supervise online massive multiplayer games," argued Stephen Cecchetti.

  • Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Potential Acquisition by Rival Nexo

    The two started negotiations earlier this year and signed an initial agreement in July.

  • ECB’s Schnabel Says Rates Need to Reach ‘Restrictive’ Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkEuropean Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel S

  • Wall Street and Fed Flopped in Trying to Predict 2022

    Almost everyone on Wall Street and in Washington got 2022 wrong. The Federal Reserve expected 2021’s inflation surge to be transitory. Core inflation climbed to a four-decade high this fall, nearly tripling the Fed’s full-year forecast.

  • How often should you shop for new car insurance?

    If you moved or your policy no longer fits your needs or premiums are too high, consider shopping around.

  • What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers

    The December rate hike was the seventh bump in 2022, a year that saw mortgage rates swing wildly from 3.4% in January all the way to 7.12% in October before inching back down again.

  • Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher

    After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for Zscaler (ZS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a wild ride this year, facing multiple headwinds. Here's a look at the five worst performing stocks of the 30 companies the index tracks.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Gre

  • Number of over-50s on zero hours contracts soars to record high

    The number of over-50s working in zero-hours contracts has surged to a record high, new data has shown.

  • Is Fidelity International Real Estate (FIREX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FIREX

  • How to Factor Family Into Your Retirement Plan

    Hashing out a family retirement plan can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to revisit things like timing, saving for kids’ college, and caregiving for elderly parents each year.