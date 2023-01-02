U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7750
    -0.3300 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,733.52
    +161.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.32
    +4.96 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Practical Plate Accessory to Divide Food Items (LGT-178)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a practical plate accessory to divide foods and keep them from touching," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the SUPREME FOOD DIVIDE. Our design offers a convenient barrier to prevent different food items, juices, and sauces from contacting one another."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to divide and separate food on a plate. In doing so, it prevents the different food items from touching. As a result, it could improve daily meals. The invention features a practical and secure design that is easy to use, clean and store so it is ideal for individuals with OCD or autism, dieting individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-practical-plate-accessory-to-divide-food-items-lgt-178-301709260.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street took a small step back last week. There are already enough investors who won't touch Altria because of the long-term concerns about tobacco as a growth industry, and it's not as if it has done much lately to skirt the market swoon of the past year.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • General Electric Set to Spin Off Health Unit—Putting Focus Back on Power Division

    GE HealthCare shares start trading this week, but investors are cautious about prospects for the spinoff of the power business.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a windfall tax. But will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without any Hesitation

    Tech stocks faced a tough 2022, with reductions in consumer spending dragging down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. According to IDC, in the third quarter of 2022, worldwide PC shipments declined by 15%, and smartphone shipments fell by 9.7% as consumers cut discretionary spending. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have each experienced double-digit decreases in their shares.

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Retirement

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Shift to EVs Triggers Biggest Auto-Factory Building Boom in Decades

    The car industry has earmarked tens of billions for EV projects—much of it directed to the South—with more investment planned.

  • Fading supply problems ease downturn in German manufacturing -PMI

    Fading supply chain problems helped ease the downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector in December, although weaker demand continues to weigh on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, rose to 47.1 from November's 46.2. "The survey signalled better availability of materials, and with it an easing of the decline in production," leading to some of the gloom around the sector lifting, said Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 10 Biggest Retail Companies

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest retail companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • What Will It Take for Bitcoin Mining Companies to Survive in 2023?

    Some miners have held onto the bitcoin they mined, opting instead to finance operations with debt and other capital, which works really well – until it doesn’t.

  • Better Chinese E-Commerce Stock: Alibaba vs. Pinduoduo

    Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are two of the largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba served 1.3 billion annual active customers globally at the end of fiscal 2022 (which ended in March 2022), including over 1 billion customers in China, while Pinduoduo reached 882 million annual active buyers in the first quarter of 2022. Let's see why that happened, and if Pinduoduo will remain the superior Chinese e-commerce play in 2023 and beyond.

  • Stay for Pay? Companies Offer Big Raises to Retain Workers

    Workers who stayed put in their jobs have gotten their heftiest pay raises in decades—and helped fuel inflation.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • Twitter Sued Over Rent Payment in San Francisco

    One of Twitter’s landlords accused the social-media company of failing to pay for space in the building.

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Patidar resigns

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Zomato Ltd said on Monday Gunjan Patidar, the company's co-founder and chief technical officer, had resigned after more than a decade with the Indian food delivery firm. "Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company," it said in a stock exchange filing. His resignation comes after a string of high-profile departures from the company in the last few months, including that of Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara and vice president of global growth Siddharth Jhawar.

  • India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note

    India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7, better than a Reuters poll median forecast for 54.3. Monday's data cemented the view Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of a potential global recession.

  • This Stock Market Sector Will Dominate in 2023

    Declines in Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Walt Disney, and Netflix have pushed the communications sector down big.

  • Is this a good — or bad — time for me to ask for a raise? The job market is strong, but layoffs are on the rise

    On Friday, the Labor Department reported 263,000 new jobs in November, while the U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.