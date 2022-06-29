U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,807.06
    -14.49 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,950.13
    +3.14 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,126.96
    -54.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.23
    -30.61 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.91
    -0.85 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.70
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0449
    -0.0076 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1130
    -0.0930 (-2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5000
    +0.3720 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,988.34
    -653.73 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.80
    -9.86 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Accessory for the Face (DAL-168)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to prevent airborne germs and viruses from contacting the eyes, nose and mouth," said one of two inventors, from Dallas, Texas, "so we invented the STAY- IN- PLACE. Our design would offer added safety and comfort during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved accessory to protect the eyes, nose and mouth against airborne viruses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional face masks. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-protective-accessory-for-the-face-dal-168-301575391.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Tesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site Closes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Climb as Traders Turn Defensive: Mark

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitte

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Early retirement in 3 steps: Follow the ‘Cashing Out’ couple’s road map to financial freedom

    Over the years, we’ve seen a similar false choice plague the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community. For others, early retirement is the entire point. Once you realize you don’t have to pick one or the other, like our five-year-old discovered, you put yourself back in control of your financial plan.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Apple iPhone continues to dominate smartphone market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the chart of the day.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Germany's gas crisis in five charts

    Germany, largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm, is bracing for a possible total halt in Russian supplies if Moscow steps up its use of gas as an economic weapon against the West while it wages war in Ukraine. Already down since last year, Russian gas flows slowed further through the important Nord Stream 1 pipeline this month, and Berlin has moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan. Germany is known for its cars, and its machine tools fill factories throughout China, but sectors likely to be hardest hit are also its glass and chemicals industries.

  • Novartis to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs World-Wide

    The Swiss pharmaceutical giant’s job cuts, including 1,400 in Switzerland, are part of a previously disclosed restructuring plan aimed at saving some $1 billion in costs.

  • McDonald's Drive-Thru May Soon Go High-Tech

    When most think of robots and our food, many picture something out of a science-fiction movie. Automation in the fast-food industry often comes down to more self-ordering kiosks, more automation in the kitchen or drive-thru lanes that take your order without talking to a person. "People often hear automation and think of robots making their food," Restaurant Brands International Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui told TheStreet in a May interview about, among other things, changes like auto-lift fryers.

  • 'Stand out in the sun:' 500 FedEx pilots picket amid their quest for a new contract

    “We would have preferred not to stand out in the sun like this, on a summer day. But our goal is to get this done.”

  • JPMorgan Piles On With Estimate Cuts Before Earnings: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are starting to cut earnings estimates for some of the world’s biggest technology companies, undermining the argument that their stocks look cheap after this year’s market rout. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapStocks Drop, Bonds Climb as

  • FedEx’s New Boss Faces Strategic Choice as Package Volumes Fall

    Investors want to see more efficient operations, while ground-delivery contractors are pressing for financial help.

  • Lithium Developer Liontown Adds Ford Pact After Deal With Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Liontown Resources Ltd. agreed to an initial five-year deal with Ford Motor Co. to supply lithium material from an Australian mine project that’s expected to begin production from 2024.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The Big

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • 3 Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying Right Now

    A Buffett stock pick and two from a star hedge fund manager make up a strong list of stock candidates.