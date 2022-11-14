U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Reminder Device for Children to Wash Hands (CNC 750)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"We wanted to create a bathroom accessory to encourage children to wash their hands," said one of two inventors, from Cornelius, N.C., "so we invented the BATHROOM BUDDY. Our design would offer an entertaining way to learn and practice good hygiene skills."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective reminder for children to wash hands after using the bathroom. In doing so, it could improve personal hygiene. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and bacteria. It also could make hand washing fun and entertaining. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, schools, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-750, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-reminder-device-for-children-to-wash-hands-cnc-750-301675656.html

SOURCE InventHelp

