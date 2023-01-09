U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Safe & Quick Way to Dry Polished Nails (MBQ-201)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe and quick means of drying polished nails," said one of two inventors, from New York, N.Y., "so we invented the QUEEN LADY NAILS. Our design offers an alternative to traditional UV lamps, which can be unsafe and can result in premature aging of skin."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dry newly polished nails. In doing so, it protects the hands and fingers from exposure to ultraviolet light. It also saves time and effort and it improves sanitary conditions. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and consumers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-201, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safe--quick-way-to-dry-polished-nails-mbq-201-301715054.html

SOURCE InventHelp

