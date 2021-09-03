U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,527.29
    -9.66 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,354.90
    -88.92 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,335.28
    +4.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.90
    -7.12 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.82
    -0.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.50
    +19.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.83 (+3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0330 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6010
    -0.3490 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,697.70
    +988.32 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.25
    +34.52 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.53
    -20.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Stop Light (CBA-3973)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While merging with traffic on an on ramp I could not discern whether the approaching vehicle was braking to allow me to access the ramp," said one of the inventors from Olanta, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a front light to visually communicate if a driver was stopping for enhanced safety."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed the patent pending SAFETY BRAKE to improve frontal signaling capabilities for motorists that could offer enhanced safety as well as providing peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists. The use of this product may result in collisions being avoided as drivers could quickly recognize and react to various situations. Additionally, its use may prevent vehicular damage associated with collusions while reducing the incidence of injuries and possible fatalities.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3973, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safety-stop-light-cba-3973-301364200.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s McFlurry Machine Is Broken (Again). Now the FTC Is On It.

    The frequently malfunctioning equipment leads to a lawsuit and gets the federal antitrust agency involved.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Turn Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine With This Retirement Planning Upgrade

    Congress has given 401(k) plan sponsors like your employer the green light for offering investments that provide guaranteed lifetime income — annuities — to plan members like you.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Exclusive-FedEx faces labor union challenge over billionaire CEO's pay

    FedEx Corp shareholders should reject founder and CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package because the logistics company gave him stock options after scrapping a cash bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to reinstate it later, the Teamsters labor union said on Friday. Smith, whose net worth is pegged by Forbes at $5.8 billion, was given a special option award "for motivation and retention purposes" in June 2020 after FedEx canceled a $3.4 million cash bonus for him, citing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Those options were worth $6.4 million as of the end of May, the close of FedEx's fiscal year, more than doubling in value since Smith received them.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Kraft, execs hit with over $62 million in penalties over accounting scheme -SEC

    The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives will pay penalties of more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that the consumer products giant engaged in an array of accounting misconduct from the last quarter of 2015 to the end of 2018 during which it improperly inflated key earnings for investors. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said in a statement.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Why Unity Software Is a Great Video Game Stock

    More than half of all titles in the $175 billion video game industry were made with Unity's software.

  • U.S. Hiring Slows Sharply Amid Delta, Complicating Fed Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.S. hiring downshifted abruptly in August with the smallest jobs gain in seven months, complicating a potential decision by the Federal Reserve to begin scaling back monetary support by year end.Nonfarm payrolls increased 235,000 last month, trailing all forecasts, after an upwardly revised 1.05 million gain in July, a Labor Department report showed Friday. Employment in leisure and ho

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Exxon Taps Strategic Oil Reserve After Ida Shuts Gulf Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state’s refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government’s emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would use all the tools at its disposal to increase the availability of gasoline and ease pressure on prices at the pump.“This is the f

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • Exclusive-Tokyo ready to back Western Digital-Kioxia deal if key tech stays in Japan - sources

    Japan's trade ministry is ready to back Western Digital's bid to merge with memory chipmaker Kioxia provided control of cutting edge technology stays in Japan, two sources with knowledge of the industry regulator's internal discussions said. The tie-up could give Japan greater leverage in geopolitical rivalries increasingly dominated by technology, including over shortages of chips. It could also help Japan forge deeper semiconductor industry ties with its U.S. ally, a commitment that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Suga made in April.