PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a stylish new bag accessory for housing and carrying various items," said one of three inventors, from Downey, Calif., "so we invented the INVENT OF BAG. Our design could garner a great deal of attention while also being quite fashionable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile, unisex design for a tote bag. In doing so, it offers storage for frequently needed items. It also enhances style and it could be used as a purse, diaper bag, school bag, sport tote, etc. The invention features a fashionable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-stylish-new-bag-lax-1498-301749990.html

SOURCE InventHelp