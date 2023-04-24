InventHelp Inventors Develop New Support Pillow for Feeding Babies (BEC-293)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to support a baby on a pillow during feedings," said one of two inventors, from Worcester, Mass., "so we invented THE SLEEPY MOMMA. Our design would prevent the baby from rolling or falling off the pillow and it would also provide the parent with a free hand."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved support pillow for feeding babies. In doing so, it would support the baby in a raised position on the lap during breast- or bottle-feedings. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it reduces strain on the mother's back and shoulders. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mothers and other caregivers of young infants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

