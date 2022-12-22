U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,800.34
    -78.10 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,866.09
    -510.39 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,399.44
    -309.93 (-2.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.02
    -35.92 (-2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -20.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.36 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6670
    -0.0170 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3200
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,670.49
    -142.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.86
    -4.34 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Work Tray for Use with Any Scaffold (RSM-164)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and I thought there could be a better way to keep tools and supplies handy when working at elevated levels," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the LITTLE IVAN. Our design eliminates the physical strain and hazards associated with placing tools near the feet on the scaffolding plank."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective work tray for use with any scaffold. In doing so, it ensures that tools or supplies are easily accessible while working. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need to place tools near the feet. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, painters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSM-164, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-work-tray-for-use-with-any-scaffold-rsm-164-301704742.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report

    Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Amazon Stock Before the End of 2022

    The online retail king's shares have been cut in half, but they're poised to rebound in 2023.

  • Better Buy for 2023: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Microsoft and Alphabet's stocks would be assets to any portfolio, but one is currently a better value.

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCEurope’s lar

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Hertz Rent-a-Car Company Faces Another Scandal

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that it received "information" on Hertz.

  • SEC, Ripple get extensions to exclude expert testimony in XRP lawsuit

    The federal judge in the ongoing lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple has granted a joint motion from all parties to extend the deadline for the Daubert Motions that would exclude certain expert testimonies.

  • Volkswagen tells China factory staff to work longer hours after Covid illnesses

    Volkswagen has told workers at a factory in China they must work overtime to recoup production losses after a wave of Covid sickness hit the carmaker.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • China’s Imports of Chip-Making Gear Drop to Lowest Since Mid-2020

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips contracted in November to their lowest in more than two years, hammered by cratering electronics demand and new US export restrictions that are limiting the ability of Chinese firms to buy the most advanced equipment.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBank

  • Don’t Overlook This Kind of Investment. It’s Offering 6% to 8% Yields.

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • 11 Biggest BNPL Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biggest BNPL companies in the world. If you want to read about some more BNPL companies, go directly to 5 Biggest BNPL Companies In The World. Digital payment options have gained immense popularity in recent years. These payment options are more popular in Europe and US, but are […]