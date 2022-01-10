U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Ultimate Paint Brush (HLW-2359)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While painting a room I desired to save time while making the process convenient," said one of the inventors from Miami, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a better paint brush that could store a quantity of paint."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
They developed the patent-pending MAGIC BRUSH which features automatic paint flow to offer users efficiency and time savings. This functional and convenient invention eliminates the need to resupply the brush with additional paint. Additionally, it would contribute to paint consistency due to a steady stream of paint while eliminating paint drip issues.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HLW-2359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-ultimate-paint-brush-hlw-2359-301455371.html

SOURCE InventHelp

