U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,839.80
    +17.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,188.04
    +160.55 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,482.85
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.24
    +1.16 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.97
    +2.48 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.10
    +13.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.39 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7400
    +0.0710 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8140
    +0.4620 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.02
    +212.97 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.60
    -0.34 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Vacuuming System for Vehicles (TPA-2842)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient way to prevent dirt from collecting on vehicle floor mats," said one of two inventors, from Tampa, Fla., "so we invented the VACMAT. Our design helps keep the vehicle interior looking neat and clean."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective vacuuming system for vehicle interiors. In doing so, it enables users to vacuum dirt, dust and debris from the soles of shoes. As a result, it helps keep the vehicle interior clean and it eliminates the need to remove and shake floor mats. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPA-2842, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-vacuuming-system-for-vehicles-tpa-2842-301707403.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Billionaire Goes on a Tirade as Cracks Appear in Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Many multinational CEOs like to close out the year with a message of congratulations. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder Pony Ma delivered a no-holds-barred rant about slacking, oblivious and even corrupt employees.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’

  • Robocall company may receive the largest FCC fine ever

    The FCC has proposed a $299,997,000 fine against "the largest robocall firm" it has ever investigated.

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • A Chick-fil-A that paid workers with sandwiches instead of actual money was just fined by the Department of Labor

    “Payment must be made in cash or legal tender,” noted the Labor Department after penalizing the offending Chick-fil-A.

  • Is This Dividend Stock Following in Kinder Morgan's Footsteps?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure companies. It also has the largest carbon dioxide transportation capacity in the country. Carbon capture and storage is a potentially multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

  • Oil Rig Action Moves Offshore and Overseas

    While U.S. oil-rig growth has plateaued, demand for offshore rigs for overseas drilling has swelled. That is causing day rates to skyrocket and the stocks of drilling contractors to soar. There are now 622 oil rigs operating in the U.S., according to Baker Hughes, up from 480 at the start of the year. Still, the count is unchanged from six weeks ago and down from the 683 in operation in March of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Meanwhile, offshore rigs are hot commodities: day rates recently t

  • The Secure Act Will Change Retirement Policy. 6 Big Changes That Will Soon Become Law.

    The sweeping retirement legislation was approved by the Senate as part of an omnibus federal spending bill with broad support from the wealth management industry.

  • How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals?

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices: Predictions for 2023

    Crude oil prices were on a roller coaster ride in 2022, going north of $130 in March amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment and other big changes to retirement plans in omnibus bill for 2023

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • 15 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest companies that offer pensions. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions. Working for a large company comes with several benefits that are sought by those seeking stability, prestige, and career growth. One such benefit is a pension […]

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsSBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US

  • The whack-a-mole economy: U.S. manufacturers struggle with unpredictable supplies

    Glen Calder expected a shipment of gearbox reducers needed to build a particular model of his company's paving machines last week. "No explanation, no excuse, no nothing," fumed Calder, vice president of operations for Calder Brothers Corp., an 80-employee manufacturer in Taylors, South Carolina. Calder said his factory was already cutting steel for the machines that require the Italian parts and would now have to scramble to produce something else.

  • FedEx roundup: Delivery services giant scores big U.S. government contract, tests e-carts in NYC

    U.S. Transportation Command — part of the U.S. Department of Defense — has awarded FedEx, UPS, and Polar Air Cargo firm fixed-price rates contracts that have an estimated total value of $2.24 billion.

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Lo

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T to Build Broadband Services Outside Its Current Markets

    The telecom company would form a joint venture with BlackRock to fund the rollout of fiber-optic networks in new markets.

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • Intel’s New Compliance Chief Navigates Geopolitics, Supply-Chain Shift

    Carol Tate was appointed CCO this year. The chip maker faces a period of political tension and an increasingly challenging economic environment.