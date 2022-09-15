U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.29
    -31.72 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,025.54
    -109.55 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,587.94
    -131.74 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.78
    -7.69 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.28
    -3.20 (-3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    -36.30 (-2.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.19
    -0.37 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4630
    +0.0510 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0070 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4740
    +0.3810 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,836.13
    -335.19 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.58
    -10.81 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Versatile & Space-Saving Exercise Equipment (TUC-461)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a convenient piece of durable and inexpensive fitness equipment to tone and straighten the muscles in the arms, shoulders, back, chest, core and legs and we found existing equipment incomplete or immobile," said one of two inventors, from Tucson, Ariz., "so we came up with 2" Workout. Our design would eliminate the need to purchase and use different expensive and bulky home gym systems and it is easily transportable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile piece of exercise equipment for fitness enthusiasts and physical therapists. In doing so, it enables the user to engage in a wide range of upper and lower body strength training and stretching exercises. It also could be used to engage and assist in martial arts and core workouts including physical rehabilitation uses (i.e. low impact stretching) for physical therapy clients. The invention features a space-saving design and it can be temporarily installed within a home's interior. It is ideal for fitness enthusiasts; physical therapists; judo practitioners; individuals who play baseball, football, volleyball, swim or practice other sports; and sports trainers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TUC-461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-versatile--space-saving-exercise-equipment-tuc-461-301617449.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 8 things science warn will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • Sports Nutrition Mistakes That Hurt My Marathon Training

    The proper diet can make or break a workout routine. These sports nutrition rules will fuel your running and marathon training.

  • Walking to Lose Weight: How to Burn More Calories

    Experts told TODAY how walking can help with weight loss and shared some quick tips on how to make your workouts even more effective.

  • Paulina Porizkova says staying in shape after menopause 'takes lot of frickin’ work'

    The 57-year-old model revealed she is working with a personal trainer to keep in shape as she gets older.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for ARMOUR (ARR) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to ARMOUR (ARR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Asia Pushback Grows as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUS Stocks Post Modest Gains as Dip Buyers Emerge: M

  • US Rail Strike Could Cost $2 Billion a Day

    US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world's biggest economy more than&nbsp;$2 billion&nbsp;a day. Bloomberg's Mike McKee reports.

  • Lithium Chile Provides Operational Update on the Phase Two Development Program on its Salar de Arizaro Project Located in Salta Province, Argentina

    CALGARY, ALBERTA – TheNewswire - September 14, 2022 – Lithium Chile Inc. (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to announce that it has field tested 340 mg/l from the...

  • China Gets a Coal Lifeline Before Winter With Mongolia Rail Spur

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to make sure it’s well-stocked with its mainstay fuel for what promises to be a grueling winter for energy markets received a boost with the completion of a new rail line in Mongolia last week. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceFutures Ste

  • Ether Shorts Most Expensive in 16 Months Ahead of Merge

    The cost of holding a short position or a bearish bet in the perpetual futures market tied to ether (ETH) is surging ahead of Ethereum's technological upgrade, the Merge, slated to happen in less than 24 hours. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for ether's price action and the wider Ethereum ecosystem.

  • Barclays Ex-CEO Diamond Takes Stake in Investment Bank Cascadia

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm run by former Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Bob Diamond is taking an equity stake in middle-market investment bank Cascadia Capital as the advisory business looks to expand.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Volatile Day

  • Allstate plans 'significant' price increases for car insurance in the second half in response to inflationary pressures

    Insurer Allstate Corp. said Thursday it is planning "significant" rate actions in the second half of the year for car insurance as it struggles with inflationary pressures. In a regulatory filing, the company said it implemented rate increases of 14.5% across 8 regions in August, resulting in a premium impact of 3.2%. "We have implemented 72 rate increases averaging approximately 10.3% across 51 locations since the beginning of the year," CFO Jess Merten said in the filing. "Allstate brand imple

  • The Runway Is Clear for Delta Air Lines Investors

    The last time management sounded this positive at a conference, the following earnings report and guidance propelled the stock significantly higher.

  • Expedia Poaches CFO From Home-Retailer Williams-Sonoma

    Julie Whalen will join the online travel company later this month, after a decade as finance chief of Williams-Sonoma.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • Stellantis to repurchase 69.1 million shares from GM

    Stellantis NV agreed to buy 69.1 million Stellantis common shares from General Motors Co. that GM is entitled to receive upon the exercise of warrants that Peugeot SA issued to GM in 2017.

  • China’s central bank keeps key policy rate unchanged

    China's central bank kept its key policy rate unchanged on Thursday, a move that could put benchmark lending rates this month on hold after a cut in August.

  • Russia Gives China’s Yuan a Boost as Firms Cope With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- As Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prepare for a likely meeting this week to cement China-Russia relations, one area where stronger economic ties are already being seen is on the currency front.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in Choppy

  • Nucor stock dives after warning of surprise profit decline, amid steel mills weakness

    Shares of Nucor Corp. sank 4.5% toward a seven-week low in premarket trading Wednesday, after the steel maker issued a third-quarter profit warning, as weakness in its steel mills business is offsetting strength in steel products. The company expects earnings per share of $6.30 to $6.40, down from $7.28 in the year-ago period, and below the FactSet EPS consensus of $7.56. "We expect the steel mills segment earnings to be considerably lower in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second q

  • A ‘Half and Half’ Options Strategy to Protect Against Falling Stocks

    Play the long game. Trade the market that you have, not the one that you think exists. Here’s one way to do it.