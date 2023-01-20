U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.88
    +35.03 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,158.45
    +113.89 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,009.91
    +157.64 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.69
    +16.35 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +0.62 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4950
    +0.0980 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8580
    +1.4590 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,300.95
    +440.53 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.27
    +7.25 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.65
    +22.36 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develops Ergonomic Underarm Flashlight Holster (KXX-370)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a deputy sheriff and needed an immediate and hands-free way to access and use my flashlight," said one of two inventors, from Cleveland, Tenn., "so we invented the HELIOS FLASHLIGHT HOLSTER. Our design would track the area in front of the user for added safety and situational awareness."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective underarm holster for a flashlight. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold the flashlight with the hand or under the arm. As a result, it enhances safety and mobility and it protects the flashlight against drops and damage. The invention features a comfortable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for first responders. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develops-ergonomic-underarm-flashlight-holster-kxx-370-301721468.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Just What's Going on With AT&T and Its Charts?

    AT&T is a long-time household name that's synonymous with telephones and communications. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has moved up from a low in October but has "rolled over" in recent weeks. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has just made a lower high when prices made a slightly higher high - creating a bearish divergence.

  • Bullish on Intel in 2023? Buy This Top Chip Stock Instead

    As iconic a company as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is, the bear market and recent severe downturn in consumer spending on electronics (like PCs and laptops) have done a number on "chipzilla." Revenue is in decline, which has dropped Intel to third place in largest chip companies by sales (the top spot is now held by Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is in a close second place). There's hope Intel can make a comeback, especially as it retools its data center offerings and chips for consumer electronics.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Strengthens Google Meet With Zoom Tie-Up

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) subsidiary Google in collaboration with Zoom is rolling out hardware interoperability for Google Meet with Zoom to help customers connect with people outside of Meet ecosystem.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Microsoft Stock In 2023

    Microsoft is skilled at investing in booming tech industries early on, making its stock a must-buy this year.

  • Apple to launch entirely new kind of iPad for people’s homes, report claims

    Smart display will control the smart home, and serve as a rival to those offered by Google and Amazon

  • Google Parent Alphabet to Cut 12,000 Jobs Amid Wave of Tech Layoffs

    The company’s largest-ever round of layoffs follows a wave of reductions at other technology companies in recent months, including Microsoft, Amazon and Meta.

  • 2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Many growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the Nasdaq Composite bear market, but some have been hit harder than others. Notably, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices plummet 30% and 48%, respectively, marking the sharpest decline either stock has suffered in the past 10 years. Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying today.

  • Here's Why Trimble Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock

    In general, investors should avoid businesses with declining profit margins and buy businesses with rising or potentially rising profit margins. Before getting to how Trimble can expand margins, here's a quick look at operating margin progression on a historical and projected basis.

  • T-Mobile Says Hackers Stole Data on About 37 Million Customers in Breach

    The carrier says addresses, birth dates and other personal records were exposed, but not financial records.

  • Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Up 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    BlackBerry (BB) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Google announces ‘difficult news’ as it fires 12,000 staff

    Staff cuts follow similarly vast reductions at Microsoft, Amazon and Meta

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Motorola Solutions, Juniper Networks and Comtech Telecommunications

    Motorola Solutions, Juniper Networks and Comtech Telecommunications are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article

  • T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

    The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

  • Can the Data Center Market Save AMD Investors?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), recent price target updates by various analysts, and how its data center segment can continue to grow. More importantly, even with a strong data center segment, how should investors look at the potential decline in consumer markets? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Google parent Alphabet cuts 6% of its workforce impacting 12,000 people

    Alphabet, parent holding company of Google, has announced that it's cutting around 6% of its global workforce. In an open letter published by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the narrative followed a similar trajectory to that of other companies that have downsized in recent months, noting that the company had "hired for a different economic reality" than what it's up against today. "We’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company," Pichai wrote, adding that the layoffs will impact units across Alphabet, not just Google, and that all regions and product areas will be affected.

  • Jim Cramer Does Not Understand Why Amazon Isn't Laying Off More Workers

    The outspoken CNBC commentator says he doesn't want to be invested in tech, calling it "a fool's game."

  • T-Mobile Says Hackers Gained Access to Data on 37 Million Customers

    T-Mobile disclosed in a securities filing Thursday that hackers gained access to personal data for 37 million of the wireless carrier’s account holders. T-Mobile (ticker: TMUS) said the data accessed includes names, billing addresses, email, phone numbers, account numbers, birth dates, and plan features. “We promptly commenced an investigation with external cybersecurity experts and within a day of learning of the malicious activity, we were able to trace the source of the malicious activity and stop it,” the company said in the filing.

  • T-Mobile data breach compromised 37 million customers' data

    The carrier said in a regulatory filing that it discovered the issue on January 5th, but that it believes the bad actors had been taking data from the company since November 25th.

  • Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini

    This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat about Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and Mac Mini.

  • T-Mobile says hacker stole data on 37 million customers

    T-Mobile said a hacker stole data on about 37 million customers after first gaining access to a company system in November, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) report filed on Thursday. The phone carrier said it first identified the “bad actor” on Jan. 5 and was able to trace and stop their activity within a…