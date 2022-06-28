U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.98
    -37.13 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,259.35
    -178.91 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,324.70
    -199.85 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,758.45
    -13.29 (-0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.76
    +2.19 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    -0.32 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0055 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1890
    -0.0050 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1930
    +0.7470 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,732.66
    -27.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.15
    +1.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

InventHelp Presents Adjustable Comfort Pillow (SDB-1633)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One inventor, from Perris, Calif., said, "I thought about this idea when I was feeling pain and discomfort in my ears when using earbuds or reading glasses, or when my ear folded when I was asleep. It was impossible not to feel pain in my ears when laying sideways with a regular pillow pressing against my head."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They created THE WEDGE to provide additional comfort. The newly designed pillow with satin pillow case would prevent wrinkles or marks being left on the face while sleeping as well as hair breakage caused by using a traditional pillow. The pillow would also help to relieve tension, muscle pain, stress and stiff muscles in the neck area. Additionally, it would hold its shape and help contribute to better health and a better night's sleep.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1633, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-adjustable-comfort-pillow-sdb-1633-301575194.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • Can Chip Gear Giant KLA Tencor Get Its Mojo Back?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for KLA Tencor shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • At Toshiba, Activist Investors Finally Get a Seat at the Table

    Toshiba said it has received 10 nonbinding proposals from different suitors. With two activist investors now on the board, the company and its shareholders must work together to remake the industrial conglomerate.

  • Returning to the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Japan says hard to confirm impact from Russia's debt default

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that it was "a little difficult" at present to confirm the definite impact on Japan from Russia's debt default. Suzuki, who commented on the issue after being asked about it by reporters at a news conference following a regular cabinet meeting, added that any moves in Russian government bonds were likely to have a limited impact on Japanese investors. "The ratio of investments in Russia as part of Japan's overall foreign bond investments is limited," Suzuki said.

  • SMEs Can Turn Ambition Into Action With SAP Product Footprint Management for Clean Operations

    by Mark Innes

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • Bitcoin Miners Fight for Survival as Crypto Winter Deepens

    Bitcoin miners are still offloading their assets fostering fears that a final capitulation could be on the cards very soon while some companies simply may not survive.

  • Wall Street’s Great Inflation Trade Is Peaking Across Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A tentative victory for a Federal Reserve under constant attack: Inflation bets on Wall Street are cooling from historic highs at long last. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreBond-derived

  • The Crypto Jobs Boom

    It may be a bear market, but there are still plenty of jobs to be had at crypto companies. This article is part of CoinDesk's "Future of Work" Week.

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetA $2 T

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Chinese Developer Sunac Proposes Debt-Payment Changes After Warning

    China's Sunac Real Estate Group Co. is seeking to cut the size of its upcoming bond obligations after&nbsp;warning that the developer might miss payment on a local note for the first time.&nbsp;Meanwhile, China Evergrande Group&nbsp;is facing a winding-up lawsuit in Hong Kong. Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Box Stock Trending, Strength Rating Passes Milestone

    On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Box stock shot up to 85, from 74 the day before, passing a milestone on the way. The new 85 RS Rating means that Box stock has outperformed 85% of stocks over the past year. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 in the early stages of their moves.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • US Pending Home Sales Edge Higher But Still Reel From Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May for the first time in seven months, a mere respite in an otherwise downward trend for housing as mortgage rates climb.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New E

  • Solar developer Intersect gets $750 million investment from private equity firm TPG

    The announcement from TPG is part of the firm's push into climate change and clean energy investing on behalf of clients that include large pension funds and insurance companies seeking to do more for the environment. The climate fund's executive chairman is former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, and earlier this year it said it had raised $7.3 billion. Intersect Power LLC, which is based in San Francisco, said the new funding will help expand its portfolio of clean energy projects to more than 8 gigawatts - about enough electricity to power 1.5 million homes - from the current 2.4 GW.

  • Companies, Top Marketers See Value in Part-Time ‘Fractional’ CMO Jobs

    Companies in need of new marketing leadership are increasingly turning to interim, or fractional, chief marketing officers to drive growth.

  • Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in on Tuesday two board directors from activist hedge fund investors - a step expected to add momentum to the industrial group's exploration of potential buyout deals. Toshiba's annual general meeting elected Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management as new board members.