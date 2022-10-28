U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,882.95
    +75.65 (+1.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,753.06
    +719.78 (+2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,034.73
    +242.05 (+2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.42
    +33.10 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.49
    -1.59 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.90
    -20.70 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.34 (-1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9945
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0080
    +0.0710 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1592
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    +1.3590 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,630.85
    +39.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.16
    +10.80 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

InventHelp Presents Automatic Fire Extinguisher (LJD-184)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen many lives lost due to house fires," said the inventor from Elmont, NY. "I wanted to create a product that would help put out fires automatically and save lives."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He invented the FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEM that is capable of immediately detecting and extinguishing fires in homes and vehicles before consumed by the fire. This could help save lives and save property before it would be destroyed by a fire. This could provide individuals more time to escape from a fire. Additionally, this device could be easily retrofitted to existing structures in homes and vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-184, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-automatic-fire-extinguisher-ljd-184-301660164.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories