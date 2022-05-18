InventHelp Presents Drill Powered Propeller (BEC-141)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to invent something that would be better than an electric trolling motor," said the inventor from Newport, N.H. "I thought of this idea to use a drill to help maneuver any boat, kayak or canoe on the water."

He invented the patent-pending GREEN GO 2020 that helps fulfill the need for a cordless drill-powered propulsion device for owners of small boats. This would be driven by a cordless drill, smaller in size and weight than a conventional electric trolling motor. It would allow anglers on a budget to enjoy fishing almost anywhere by eliminating the need to lug around a very heavy battery. Additionally, this device would be adaptable for a wide variety of small boats, canoes and kayaks.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

