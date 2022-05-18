U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.90
    -159.95 (-3.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,537.09
    -1,117.50 (-3.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,430.74
    -553.79 (-4.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.26
    -69.03 (-3.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.27
    -3.13 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.31 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0481
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8900
    -0.0780 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    -0.0141 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1410
    -1.2170 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,142.94
    -575.84 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.25
    -19.42 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

InventHelp Presents Drill Powered Propeller (BEC-141)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to invent something that would be better than an electric trolling motor," said the inventor from Newport, N.H. "I thought of this idea to use a drill to help maneuver any boat, kayak or canoe on the water."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He invented the patent-pending GREEN GO 2020 that helps fulfill the need for a cordless drill-powered propulsion device for owners of small boats. This would be driven by a cordless drill, smaller in size and weight than a conventional electric trolling motor. It would allow anglers on a budget to enjoy fishing almost anywhere by eliminating the need to lug around a very heavy battery. Additionally, this device would be adaptable for a wide variety of small boats, canoes and kayaks.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BEC-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-drill-powered-propeller-bec-141-301547108.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • This Rugged 164-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cover 6,000 Nautical Miles With Elegant Italian Style

    Inace's new Aventura 164 could hit the seas in less than three years’ time.

  • 3 Places to Invest Your Money Other Than The Stock Market

    If recent stock news has you worried about your future, we’ve got you covered. Investing in stocks will always be accompanied by risk. After experiencing an unprecedented positive run, there’s bound to be a backslide. If you want to diversify your portfolio and move assets out of the stock market, here are three alternatives you can try your hand at. Real Estate: REIT, Land, Digital. There are plenty of options under the real estate umbrella, and we could wax poetic for 20,000 words on the topic

  • Ultimus Fund Solutions Could Get $2 Billion In a Sale

    The private equity firm GTCR acquired fund administrators Ultimus Fund Solutions and The Gemini Cos in February 2019.

  • Citi Says Fallout From Terra Collapse Unlikely to Hit Wider Financial System

    Recent weakness in bitcoin and equities doesn’t show any lag or lead effect, the bank’s analysts said.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/18: Dow Tumbles 1,000 Points on Target Miss, Powell Inflation Comments

    Stock are lower Wednesday as Target earnings disappoint and Fed Chair Powell warns 'there could some pain involved' with the Fed's inflation approach.

  • Vistra Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report Highlighting Its Continued Transition to a Cleaner and More Equitable Company

    IRVING, Texas, May 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Vistra (NYSE: VST) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, showcasing its sustainability strategy, including its efforts to power a zero-carbon fut...

  • U.S. stocks fall sharply Wednesday morning, slumping after Tuesday's bounce

    The U.S. stock market was trading sharply lower Wednesday morning, failing to extend Tuesday's bounce, as retailer Target Corp. fell into the spotlight after reporting a big earnings miss for its fiscal first quarter. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading around 1.2 % lower, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite had a decline of 1.8%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Shares of Target plunged around 26% after reporting its profit miss, becoming the biggest loser in th

  • Swiss ETP Issuer 21Shares Dives Into US Market With 2 Crypto Index Funds

    The two crypto index funds will only be available to accredited investors.

  • Archegos' Bill Hwang asks for Morgan Stanley probe after costly short squeeze - Bloomberg News

    Archegos had alerted U.S. authorities of a short squeeze on Futu, which took almost $4 billion out of Hwang's portfolio, after regulators launched a probe into block-trading at Morgan Stanley earlier this year, Bloomberg reported, citing one person familiar with the matter. Spokespeople for Hwang and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • The Companies Cutting Staff, Freezing Hiring or Slashing Costs: See the List

    Even amid a tight labor market and low unemployment, some public companies and startups are turning cautious amid falling markets and economic concerns.

  • Dollar rebounds as risk appetite fades

    The U.S. dollar edged higher on Wednesday, on pace to snap a three-session losing streak, as concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and rising inflation knocked sentiment, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a more hawkish tone. On Tuesday, Powell pledged the U.S. central bank would ratchet up interest rates as high as needed, including taking rates above neutral, to curb a surge in inflation that he said threatened the foundation of the economy. "Yesterday's risk rally appears to have been, predictably, short-lived, having fizzled out almost entirely in this morning's trade," said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton in London.

  • Trading These Markets, April Data, Fed Speak, AMD Moves

    There's no doubt that the Fed Chair was about as hawkish as we have ever heard him, but his crew seemed to try to temper that hawkish posture.

  • U.S. manufacturing output rises more than expected in April

    Production at U.S. factories increased more than expected in April amid continued strong demand for motor vehicles and other goods, which should help to underpin manufacturing activity. Manufacturing output increased 0.8% last month after a similar gain in March, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would gain 0.4%.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • ECB Needs to Move Quickly From Negative Rates, Rehn Says

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s broad agreement among members of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council that negative interest rates should end “relatively quickly,” according to Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Sink on Earnings, Growth Fears; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Do

  • SpaceX Said in Talks to Raise Fresh Funds at $125 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX is raising a funding round that would value the launch and satellite company at $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneStocks Sink on Earnings, Growth Fears; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe funding

  • House Flipper Opendoor Says It Can Thrive in a Downturn

    The stock market has been cruel to Opendoor Technologies Shares of the online home buyer have crashed 75% since early 2021, when Opendoor and other digital disrupters like Carvana were lavished with fabulous valuations on fast-growing revenue, without having to show profits. At a recent stock price of $7.30, Opendoor (ticker: OPEN) is valued at about $7.5 billion, including some $2.5 billion of debt—or a little more than 40% of the $18 billion in sales that analysts forecast for this year. Opendoor executives now find themselves pressed to explain and justify the computerized home-flipper’s approach, even after reporting a sevenfold jump in first-quarter revenue, to $5.2 billion, with solid free cash flow from operations.

  • Chase withdraws applications for two Pittsburgh branches that were to open this year

    Obstacles derail 2022 debut for one site, problems with third-party approvals prompt cancellation of another.

  • Rivian Sues Supplier As Ford Unloads Another 7 Million RIVN Shares; Is RIVN Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • U.S. SEC chair says much to be done to protect crypto investors

    Cryptocurrency assets are highly speculative and investors in them need more protections or they could lose trust in the markets, Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Monday. Generally, people who buy cryptocurrencies do not get the disclosures they get when they make other asset purchases around things like whether the trading platform they are using is actually trading against them, or whether they actually own the assets they store in digital wallets, Gensler said. The token's crash sent cryptocurrencies tumbling, a slide that resumed on Monday, as bitcoin erased the gains it had eked out over the weekend to trade under $30,000, far below its Nov. 10 record of $69,000.