U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,170.95
    -33.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,924.19
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,598.27
    -245.53 (-1.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.06
    -42.60 (-2.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.37
    -7.96 (-7.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.40
    -30.60 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.98 (-3.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1350
    +0.1310 (+6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0750
    +0.7950 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,731.12
    -285.52 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.37
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

InventHelp Presents Foot Joint Adjuster (SKC-651)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I broke down one of my bunions by using my hands," said the inventor from Mahomet,Ill. "I did this by manually straightening the joint with the other hand, and/or closing the affecting hand in a right fist with the affected joint inside the fist."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She created the BUNION BUSTER to help break down a bunion while straightening the protruding disfigured joint. It would help eliminate embarrassing and unsightly deformities while reducing pain. Additionally, the device would be reasonably priced and save time and energy spent on going to the doctors.

The original design was submitted to the Telemarketing sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SKC-651, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-foot-joint-adjuster-skc-651-301501156.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Russia may suspend grain exports until June 30 - Interfax

    Russia may suspend exports of wheat, barley, maize (corn) and rye starting from Tuesday until June 30, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the agriculture ministry. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Argentina halts export registration for soy oil, meal

    Argentina has halted registration of export sales of soy oil and meal, the South American country's government said in a statement on Sunday, drawing swift condemnation from the industry in the world's top exporter of processed soy products. The decision by Argentina, the top global exporter of both soybean meal and oil, will likely roil the world soy market, which has seen prices spike on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • Are 457 Plan Withdrawals Taxable?

    Learn how withdrawals from 457 deferred-compensation plans are taxable, but not subject to the same rules and restrictions as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Tencent Stock Sinks on Report of Record Money-Laundering Fine

    Tencent Holdings dropped almost 10% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese technology giant faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money-laundering regulations. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, found that Tencent’s WeChat Pay mobile network had allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares in Tencent (ticker: 0700.HK) closed down 9.8% on Monday.

  • Nickel Tycoon Reaches Deal With Banks to Avoid Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese nickel tycoon whose big short position caused chaos reached a deal with his banks to avoid further margin calls, marking a key step toward restoring stability to the market after an unprecedented squeeze.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine

  • Akzo Nobel expects its Russian plants to go out of business

    Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel expects its four plants in Russia to be out of business within a few months due to economic sanctions and a shortage of raw materials, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday. "We are pretty realistic that over a month, two month period this will come to a gradual, if not normal phasing out of the business," CEO Thierry Vanlancker said about Akzo's Russian operations. "It's either because the raw materials aren't available anymore, or it is because somewhere the main customer may not be able to pay."

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX face 'significant' inflationary pressure

    Musk in a tweet on Sunday also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in prices of metals used in cars - from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries - and customers are likely to foot the bill.

  • India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves

    New Delhi (Reuters) -India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required. "Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

  • Nickel Price Surge Puts Chinese Manufacturers in a Bind

    Suppliers of nickel compounds have sent notices to their customers and investors warning of price hikes and slowdowns in their ability to accept or meet orders.

  • DoorDash launches accelerator for minority-owned local businesses

    Food-delivery platform DoorDash Inc. is launching an accelerator to support 50 local consumer packaged goods businesses owned by women, trans folks, immigrants and people of color. The program culminates with a guarantee that the businesses can sell their products via DashMart, a DoorDash-owned and -operated grocery and convenience store that sells products nationwide. San Francisco-based DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) said the platform, launched in 2020, already distributes products from more than 400 local and regional businesses.