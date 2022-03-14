U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

InventHelp presents Hands-Free Beach Bags (RSM-104)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I witnessed a near tragic accident at the beach when two kids ran away from their mom into the parking lot and missed being hit by a car by inches," said the inventor from Redondo Beach, Calif. "I asked the mom why she wasn't holding their hands and she said she couldn't because of all the beach gear she was carrying. That is when I thought of this idea to increase safety, prevent accidents like this from happening again, and to make getting to the beach easier."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He invented the SANDPACKS BEACH PORTER SYSTEM to provide convenience to beach visitors. This invention is easy to use, enhances safety and fulfills the need for hands free transport of beach gear and personal items to and from the beach. Additionally, this invention transforms beach visitors experience while saving time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSM-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-hands-free-beach-bags-rsm-104-301501442.html

SOURCE InventHelp

