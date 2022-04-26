InventHelp Presents Preventative Rodent Device (TLS-149)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son had left open the garage door and a snake was making its way into my garage," said the inventor from Bradenton, Fl. "I thought of this idea to help keep venomous snakes and other rodents out of my garage keep to keep my family safe."

He created the RODENT AWAY that fulfills the need for an electronic and audio device that scares off rodents from entering a garage. This device would provide a means of scaring off rodents such as snakes, rats, mice, and more. It will eliminate the need for mechanical traps, poison's/harsh chemicals, and glue containment products. Additionally, it will provide a safe and clean alternative to the messy attribute associate with conventional traps.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

