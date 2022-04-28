U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Inventhelp Presents Sanitation Fogger Device (HAD-129)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to help combat the presence of pathogens, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," said inventors from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "Our design would provide a high flow rate of purified air to prevent pathogens from lingering in a room."
They created the patent-pending FRESH WIND to provide a quick way to disinfect and indoor area prior to its occupancy. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs & viruses. It also allows for a more equal distribution of the sanitizing agent compared to single use disinfectant foggers that operate more like a vertical fountain. The invention disinfects & sanitizes a room without having to spray & wipe a room down, which could save time and money. Additionally, it has a effective design and is easy to operate. This device would be ideal for use in your home, office, hotel & motel, school, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

