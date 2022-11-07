U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

InventHelp Presents Suspended Sleeping Cot (SGJ-177)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was camping one time and a buffalo came into our campsite," said the inventor from Santaquin, Utah. "I thought of this idea to allow individuals to set up their sleeping quarters off the ground to avoid any type of wild animal."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He created the SLEEP SAFE that is easily installed on a tree, pole or other cylindrical upright object in a remote, outdoor location. It ensures a sportsman will not be unexpectedly startled from a sound sleep by a wild animal. It also provides peace of mind for campers and other outdoor enthusiast such as hikers, hunters, and fishermen. Additionally, the unit could be easily transported and would replace the need for multiple travel packs and bags.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-suspended-sleeping-cot-sgj-177-301663529.html

SOURCE InventHelp

