U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.29 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1160
    -0.2370 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,575.53
    +803.43 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.86
    +15.60 (+1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Inventiva announces participation at several conferences in January and February 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INVENTIVA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IVA
  • IVEVF

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), January 20, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in two upcoming conferences in January and February 2022.

The event details are as follows:

Conference n°1: 10th Edition of Degroof Petercam’s Healthcare Conference
Event type: One-on-one investors meetings
Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022
Format: Virtual event

Conference n°2: 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Event type: Corporate presentation and one-on-one investors meetings
Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 8:40 am (ET) / 2:40 pm (CET)
Format: Virtual event
Live and replay link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svbleerink67/iva/2427200

The links to these events will also be available on Inventiva’s website in the “Investors – Investor Presentations” section.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of preclinical programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained both FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients in 2019 and received both FDA Fast Track and Rare Paediatric Disease designation for odiparcil in MPS VI.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of cedirogant (ABBV‑157), a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com.

Contacts

Inventiva
Pascaline Clerc
VP of Global External Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com
+1 240 620 9175

Brunswick Group
Laurence Frost /
Tristan Roquet Montegon /
Aude Lepreux
Media relations
inventiva@brunswickgroup.com
+33 1 53 96 83 83

Westwicke, an ICR Company
Patricia L. Bank

Investor relations
patti.bank@westwicke.com
+1 415 513 1284

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Trends Sideways, But A Looming Catalyst Could Arrive Next Month

    White House advisor Anthony Fauci said U.S. officials could authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid vaccine for children younger than 5 next month.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Novocure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) are jumping 12.9% higher as of 11:09 a.m. ET on Thursday. The solid gain came after investment firm Truist Financial upgraded the stock from a hold to a buy recommendation. Truist kept its 12-month price target for the stock at $125, which represents upside potential of more than 70%.

  • Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be a Solution to End the Pandemic; Jefferies Taps 2 Stocks to Benefit

    The coronavirus pandemic is still making headlines; it’s presenting us with a stubborn problem, one that won’t go away and resists the normal weapons that modern medicine has brought against it. The result is a sense of fatalism, that we may as well just get used to corona. No one likes that idea. The medical researchers, especially, aren’t liking that, and they are working to bring new techniques to bear on the virus. Among the more promising is the ‘pan-COVID’ approach, the development of a va

  • Where are you most likely to catch COVID? New study highlights high risk locations

    Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.

  • 23andMe gets $50M to extend research deal with GSK

    23andMe's "absolute amazing journey" with GSK — as CEO Anne Wojcicki calls it —has pushed one drug into the clinic in more than three years.

  • Why you should get a booster even though you could still get Omicron: Scientist

    Though COVID-19 vaccines and boosters provide strong protection against severe disease, hospitalizations, and deaths, the quickly-spreading Omicron variant remains a significant challenge.

  • The Petri Dish: Thermo Fisher taps Olaris, bluebird drugs delayed

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more.

  • Could Novavax Go Parabolic?

    Novavax has resolved manufacturing issues and gained authorization in more than 30 countries. Novavax may be on its way to generating billions of dollars in revenue. With all of this good news, could Novavax stock go parabolic?

  • Why Leap Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are surging in response to positive clinical results from a stomach cancer study. Last September, Leap Therapeutics stock more than doubled overnight after the company reported impressive response rate data for its lead candidate DKN-1 plus tislelizumab from BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE). The experimental combination treatment was tested among patients newly diagnosed with advanced-stage stomach cancer.

  • Health care costs balloon for Americans despite Obamacare

    A new report from the Commonwealth Fund found that health insurance premiums and deductibles for Americans with employer-sponsored coverage accounted for 11.6% of median income in 2020, a whopping 9.1% increase from 2020.

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

    White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • COVID-19: 'Vaccination is the way' to keep the economy open, doctor says

    Dr. Taison Bell, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Virginia getting rid of its mask mandate for schools, the Omicron variant, and coronavirus vaccinations.

  • Florida health official urging vaccinations puts DeSantis ‘in an awkward situation,’ doctor says

    Dr. Adrian Burrowes, Family Medicine Physician & CFP Physicians Group CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Omicron is still surging in regions such as Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis' stance on COVID-19 vaccines, and historical references for pandemic lengths.

  • 400 Million Free N95 Face Masks Are Being Dispensed — Here’s How To Get Yours

    The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...

  • NIH says Pfizer's Paxloid should be first treatment option for certain COVID-19 patients

    The National Institutes of Health on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 treatment guidelines for patients with mild to moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk for disease progression. The new guidelines now include the recently authorized antivirals developed by Pfizer Inc. (pfe) and Merck & Co. Inc. (mrk) /Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, note that GlaxoSmithKline (gsk) and Vir Biotechnology Inc.'s (vir) sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody that is thought to be effective against omicron, and have added a three-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s (gild) Veklury as a treatment option.

  • The CDC Says These N95 and KN95 Masks Are Legit (No Knock-Offs Here!)

    The CDC now recommends wearing respirators. Here are the best N95 masks and KN95 masks to buy online now to protect against Omicron COVID-19.

  • I Have Pancreatic Cancer, and I’ve Defied the Odds—but This Alternative Treatment Seemed to Help Me

    After being diagnosed with deadly pancreatic cancer, one woman added an off-label regimen to her official treatments, and has lived longer than most with her condition.

  • Stay Away From Here During Omicron Surge, Doctor Warns

    COVID is not only still here causing disruption to our normal lives and chaos around the globe—it's surging. This year the U.S. reached a grim milestone of a record breaking 1 million cases reported in a day. It's the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing" in most states, Reuters reported. While the surge will hopefully end soon, we must continue to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID an

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said This One Thing Could Stop the Next Omicron

    Throughout the pandemic, many of the significant changes in the trajectory of the virus have come following the discovery of a new variant. The slight mutations that brought about Alpha, Delta, and Omicron caused concern in the medical and scientific community over the ability of each to spread faster or to render vaccines less effective. Now, as we contend with an unprecedented number of infections brought on by Omicron, chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, is suggesting there's o