/C O R R E C T I O N -- Gator Bio/

In the news release, Inventors of biolayer interferometry technology launch a next gen platform and novel biosensors, issued 14-Sep-2021 by Gator Bio over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the links in first paragraph, first sentence, have been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Inventors of biolayer interferometry technology launch a next gen platform and novel biosensors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator Bio, Inc. announced today the launch of the GatorPlus, a next generation biolayer interferometry (BLI) instrument and two new biosensor products, Gator™ Flex SA Kit and Gator™ AAVX probe. The GatorPlus adds to the currently available GatorPrime instrument; and the new Gator Flex SA Kit and Gator AAVX probe expand the off the shelf biosensor portfolio to 14 products for the North America market. Gator Bio also offers on demand custom biosensors for specific application needs.

GatorPlus is a bench-top instrument for real-time label-free analysis of molecular interactions and quantitation in 96-well or 384-well microplates. The instrument offers longer walk-away time and more automation compared to GatorPrime, the first Gator instrument launched in March 2019.

Based on Gator Bio's proprietary technology, the Gator Flex SA Kit is the industry's first ever reactivable streptavidin biosensor for BLI. It can be reactivated and reused more than 20 times without performance degradation, enabling significant cost saving for Gator system customers.

The Gator AAVX probe quantitates many serotypes of AAVs automatically in minutes, greatly simplifying AAV developers' workflow. The results obtained from the Gator AAVX probes correlate tightly to the gold standard method.

Gator Bio was founded by Dr. Hong Tan and Mr. Robert Zuk, the pioneers of biolayer interferometry. The company has been focused on development and commercialization of the next generation BLI that greatly enhances the performance and cost effectiveness of this simple yet powerful analytical technology.

In addition to the newly introduced Gator Flex SA Kit and Gator AAVX probes, Gator Bio offers a wide range of products, including the highly sensitive SMAP biosensor and the regenerable mouse Fc capture biosensor. The Gator systems and associated biosensors provide convenient kinetic analysis and concentration determination for the development of antibody and protein therapeutics.

"We saw problems and shortcomings with the original BLI technology, so we decided to come back to close the gaps with new ways to realize BLI" said Dr. Hong Tan, CEO of Gator Bio. "Our objective is to enable the most effective and efficient BLI systems for scientists. "

Detailed info on the Gator Flex SA Kit and Gator AAVX probes along with Gator Bio's complete portfolio of products can be found here. You can also hear inventors talk about the technology and the Gator Bio's vision.

About Gator Bio, Inc.

Gator Bio is a life sciences company providing bioanalytical systems to accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. Gator Bio along with its sister company ET Healthcare are part of Access Medical Systems. The Gator instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions providing information on affinity, kinetics, concentration and epitope binning, etc. Most importantly, Gator Bio's analytical capabilities enable better and faster characterization of drug candidates, thus providing greater value in drug development applications where existing methods have limitations in throughput, performance, and cost. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.gatorbio.com.

