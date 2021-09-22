U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,390.85
    +36.66 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,269.87
    +350.03 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,847.73
    +101.33 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.24
    +23.06 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +1.35 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5520
    +0.3320 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,566.98
    -20.48 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.68
    +20.20 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,075.82
    +94.84 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Inventory optimization startup Flieber bags $12M, aims to help retailers avoid out-of-stock, overstock moments

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Flieber wants to help e-commerce retailers get back to what they do best: selling.

The New York-based company announced Wednesday $12 million in Series A financing to continue developing its inventory optimization platform that uses analytics and machine learning to give multi-channel brands a leg up when it comes to determining what the ideal stock level would be across all of the sales channels and inventory locations.

The investment was co-led by GGV Capital and Monashees to bring the company’s total funding to $20 million since CEO Fabricio Miranda co-founded Flieber in 2019 with CTO Jair Vercosa.

Miranda, who previously founded and sold a water treatment company in Brazil before coming to the U.S. and working at a hedge fund, told TechCrunch the company’s predictive platform puts users in the driver’s seat for sales, supply chain operations and inventory decisions so that they can keep up with the pace of sales so that they avoid having too much, or not enough, inventory.

It was while he was at the hedge fund that he met someone opening an Amazon store and became interested in the process so much that he left the hedge fund and became an Amazon seller. His business became one of the top sellers, he said, and he learned the dynamics of the business and online retailing. In the course of opening several other businesses to support online sellers, like an advertising platform and financing business, Flieber was created to help retailers understand their inventory.

“When you open a retail business, you like selling, but in the end, you wind up spending 80% of your time with operations,” Miranda said. “Selling is so easy now with the marketplaces, but everything in order to sell is still from the 1950s, so we started studying it.”

He explained that inventory optimization is different from inventory management. Optimization makes sure a retailer has the right inventory at any given time to sell what needs to be sold. The approach is intelligence for decision-making, automation and supply chain layers, essentially telling the retailer what is the next best action with regards to inventory. Inventory management, on the other hand, is knowing what a retailer has to-date to be able to sell.

One of the main problems retailers often face is being out of stock. If a retailer is always out of stock of popular items and overstocked on lesser selling items, the retailer is consistently losing out on sales of the popular item while tying up revenue in inventory that isn’t selling, Miranda added.

Stockly lets e-commerce websites sell out-of-stock items from a shared inventory

Flieber’s technology gathers data to predict, for example, which products sell in a certain quantity and alerts the retailer to place an order for new inventory by a certain date in order to be able to sell it four months from that date. It also monitors sales so if those are accelerating or slowing down, retailers will know to either speed up or slow down the manufacturing process or reduce the sales.

“We are all the time projecting what you need and when to launch a new product,” Miranda said. “If a retailer’s product is similar to another product, the system is also able to predict how well that similar product will sell.”

Miranda said no other company was solving inventory optimization with this approach, so the opportunity “is a blue ocean.” He also sees the online retail world consolidating and moving back to the offline world, and the days of being “an Amazon seller” will be no more as retailers will sell where the consumers are, which will make inventory more complex.

Since its launch, Flieber now has clients selling in 15 countries and more than 400,000 products running on its platform. It has processed more than 20 million sales orders, and its system currently makes over 500,000 calculations daily.

The new funding will go toward accelerating that growth, improving the company’s data, hiring more data scientists and engineers and expanding its APIs.

As part of the investment, Monashees will join GGV on the board of directors.

"Marketplaces and platforms have made selling products really easy,” said Carlo Dapuzzo, partner at Monashees, in a statement. “But everything that happens until you have the product in inventory ready to be sold is still extremely complex. Flieber's mission to democratize that part of retail is a much needed step for the future of the retail industry.”

5 predictions for the future of e-commerce

Recommended Stories

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS), KB Home (NYSE: KBH), H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS). Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.

  • What Salesforce's Charts Are Telling Us About the Stock

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce.com , who was in the middle of the company's annual Dreamforce user conference. Prices are still trading above the rising 50-day moving average line as well as the rising 200-day moving average line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up from July to September as traders have been more aggressive buyers.

  • Evergrande Crisis Isn’t a Lehman Brothers Event That Will Take Down the Market

    The Chinese property company has big problems, but Beijing is likely to prevent any contagion from infecting the rest of its economy.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Stitch Fix surges after earnings beat, FedEx’s warning, Adobe growth slows

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the latest earnings from Stitch Fix, FedEx, and Adobe.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Is AbbVie (ABBV) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • NIO: Temporary Headwinds Present Opportunity

    Nio (NIO) stock has been an underperformer this year, falling nearly 30%. There are a few fundamental factors that have depressed the stock. First and foremost, Chinese stocks have been a prime target of regulatory headwinds. Further, Chinese vehicle sales have been declining for the fourth straight month due to chip shortages. A potential delay in the company’s Hong Kong stock listing is yet another reason for weakness in Nio stock. However, these headwinds are temporary in nature, and multi-ye

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets on Wednesday, issuing a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • Don’t fret over a market downturn: Here’s what the final months of 2021 could look like for your retirement investments

    The stock market is poised to keep climbing in the final months of 2021 and beyond as the economy recovers. But it could be a bumpy ride for 401(k)s.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • FedEx’s Earnings Worried Wall Street. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Stock in the parcel-shipping company is dropping. Earnings fell year over year, even though sales were higher.

  • 20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 70.1% to $9.68 in pre-market trading following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 25.7% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) rose 18.3% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. Alpine Immune Sciences recently announced a $91 million pri

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Hibbett Among 9 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.