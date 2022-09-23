Inventory Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 34.15 Million, Bastian Solutions LLC and Bossa Nova Robotics Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inventory Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The inventory robots market has been segmented by product (hardware and solutions) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inventory Robots Market 2022-2026

The inventory robots market size is expected to grow by USD 34.15 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report on the inventory robots market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an updated analysis of the latest trends and drivers, the current global market scenario, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by an increase in automation by retailers to combat competition. However, the high cost of deployment is challenging the growth of the market. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The inventory robots market covers the following areas:

Inventory Robots Market Sizing

Inventory Robots Market Forecast

Inventory Robots Market Analysis

Key Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

Bastian Solutions LLC, Bossa Nova Robotics, Brain Corp., Fellow Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Jabil Inc., Keonn Technologies, KION GROUP AG, MetraLabs GmbH, PAL Robotics SL, Simbe Robotics Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Bastian Solutions LLC - The company offers the Scallogs robotic system, which provides goods-to-person order fulfillment system that is designed with dynamic storage and picking functionalities; this helps in e-commerce, retail, and distribution operations to streamline order fulfillment for small products.

Bossa Nova Robotics - The company offers a shelf scanning inventory robot that is six foot tall and designed to supplement or replace the tedious task of inventories.

Fellow Inc. - The company offers autonomous navigation and three-dimensional mapping software that enables robots to navigate in complex, dynamic environments while constantly re-mapping their environment.

Grey Orange Pte. Ltd. - The company offers GREY MATTER SOFTWARE in which the system instantaneously models best decisions to drive optimal workflows using machine learning and adaptive learning and solves to drive optimal decisions, efficient orchestration, and rapid execution across the entire fulfillment operation.

Jabil Inc. - The company offers a robot that detects holes on shelves and automatically generates replenishment lists along with the prioritization of out-of-stock alerts with supply chain integration.

Keonn Technologies - The company offers Robin 200, which is a mobile and autonomous radio frequency identification system that automatically performs inventory of given space for retail stores or for low ceiling warehouses.

Inventory Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.15 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bastian Solutions LLC, Bossa Nova Robotics, Brain Corp., Fellow Inc., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Jabil Inc., Keonn Technologies, KION GROUP AG, MetraLabs GmbH, PAL Robotics SL, Simbe Robotics Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bastian Solutions LLC

10.4 Bossa Nova Robotics

10.5 Fellow Inc.

10.6 Grey Orange Pte. Ltd.

10.7 Jabil Inc.

10.8 Keonn Technologies

10.9 MetraLabs GmbH

10.10 PAL Robotics SL

10.11 Simbe Robotics Inc.

10.12 Zebra Technologies Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

