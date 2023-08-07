Inventronics Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth CA$7.0m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Inventronics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Dan Stearne made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$2.70 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$3.00. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.61m shares worth CA$7.0m. But they sold 51.20k shares for CA$167k. In total, Inventronics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Inventronics Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Inventronics, over the last three months. CFO & Director Robert Brookwell sold just CA$54k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Inventronics insiders own 54% of the company, worth about CA$7.9m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Inventronics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Inventronics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Inventronics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

