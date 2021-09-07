Inventures Announces Finalists in the 2021 Startup Pitch Competition

$60,000 in cash prizes to be awarded

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record 275 entries were received from startups around the world for the fourth annual Inventures Startup Pitch Competition, taking place at the Inventures conference, September 22-24, 2021, in Calgary. The international competition will see 34 finalists across 7 categories compete for cash, expert feedback, and investor connections. The list of finalists includes startups from the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, India, Austria, Romania, and Poland.



Each finalist will be granted 2 minutes to pitch, followed by 5 minutes of Q&A with a panel of expert judges who have investment experience in the finalist’s category. The winner in each category will take home a $10,000 cash prize.

The categories and finalists for the 2021 Inventures Startup Pitch event are:

Innovation of Work:

AGvisorPRO, Cherry Health, Locelle Digital, Music Traveler, Nicerr



AgTech Meets BioTech:

Firefly, Flokk Systems, Gru Organics, Ionic Solutions, Verge Ag



The AI Datasphere:

Daniola Corporation, Integrity Technology Solutions, Newsadoo, Ontopical, Robolution Technologies



Co-Designing Healthier Living:

Behavior, Clinical Trial Hero, Rest by Umay, RetinaLogik, SnapSmile



Building Adaptive Communities:

Asset Market, MAGNA Engineering, Optimized Charging Systems, VideowindoW, Wayru



Net-Zero Emissions Energy:

Carbix, Electronic Grid Systems, HydrocarbonX, NanosTech, Wintergreen Pellets



Virtual Global (no cash award):

Gumzzz, MateRate, Nanoseen, Via.Delivery



"We’re thrilled that a record number of startups from across the globe entered the competition this year. It’s a testament to the international recognition and value of the Inventures Startup Pitch," said Inventures Producer Chris Valentine. "We are looking forward to showcasing the best and brightest entrepreneurs as part of our event.”

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angel investors, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

For a complete list of Inventures Startup Pitch finalists and alternates, visit: https://inventurescanada.com/startup-pitch-finalists-and-alternates-2021/

Tickets are available for $199. To learn more about Inventures, visit:

https://inventurescanada.com/

CONTACT: For more information about Inventures 2021, please contact: Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager, Media and Strategic Community Relations Email: Dwayne.Brunner@albertainnovates.ca Phone: 587.572.4091



