Inventus Mining Insider Confidence Rewarded, Stock Hits CA$15m Market Cap

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 100%, resulting in a CA$7.6m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original CA$496k purchase is now worth CA$858k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Inventus Mining

The insider Robert McEwen made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$400k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.09), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 9.54m shares for CA$496k. But they sold 4.00k shares for CA$240. In total, Inventus Mining insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Inventus Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Inventus Mining insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders purchased CA$28k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Inventus Mining insiders own about CA$4.4m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inventus Mining Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Inventus Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Inventus Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

