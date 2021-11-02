U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,826.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,874.00
    -20.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    -0.85 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    +0.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6650
    -0.3330 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,069.89
    +1,121.80 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,539.18
    +75.67 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.61
    -42.01 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Inventus Provides Exploration Updates and 2022 Outlook, Expands Sudbury 2.0 Property

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Inventus Mining Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at its 100%-owned Pardo and Sudbury 2.0 Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

Pardo Project

Inventus has signed an agreement with Northern Sun Mining Corp. (“NSMC”) to use the Redstone Mill in Timmins to process the first 6,000 tonnes of a planned 50,000-tonne bulk sampling program. Redstone’s gravity and flotation flowsheet is ideal for processing Pardo’s gold mineralization and is expected to achieve high gold recovery (estimated at +92%) at commercially reasonable costs. Inventus and NSMC are currently marketing the concentrates to secure a sales agreement and awaiting regulatory approvals prior to the commencement of the bulk sample.

The first six mini bulk samples from the 007 Zone in July 2021 were a technical success, with assays ranging from 4.0 to 17.1 g/t gold and an average grade of 9.2 g/t gold. This work has prompted a continuation elsewhere on the project with 22 additional mini bulk samples currently being collected.

Sudbury 2.0 Exploration Program

Inventus has secured a diamond drill rig and crew for the upcoming 5,000 m winter drilling program at Cobalt Hill and Rathbun. A few test holes are planned at Rathbun, followed by drilling at Cobalt Hill beginning in January.

Cobalt Hill

In August 2021, a 3D induced polarization (IP) survey at Cobalt Hill identified a 600-m north-south by 500-m east-west anomaly. The IP anomaly strongly correlates with Inventus’ surface mapping and drill intersections of sulfide breccia. Drill hole CH-21-02, drilled before the 3D IP survey, crossed the northern edge of the anomaly and returned an intersection of 7 m of 4.4 g/t gold, 0.09% cobalt and 0.03% nickel within 44 m of 1.3 g/t gold, 0.04% cobalt and 0.02% nickel (see April 8th, 2021 news release). The center and strongest response of the IP anomaly occurs 200 m south of drill hole CH-21-02 and begins at a depth of approximately 150 m. Twelve holes are initially planned to target untested areas of the anomaly.

Rathbun

The first phase of drilling at the Rathbun property is planned for December. The drilling will assist with future geophysical interpretation by providing geological information on the structure, including thickness and dip, and to test for mineralization. A 3D IP survey is planned this winter following the first phase of drilling.

Property Acquisition

An additional 36 single cell mining claims (approximately 8 km2) adjoining the Sudbury 2.0 project were acquired from an arms-length prospector in exchange for a 1% NSR and $20,000 in cash. These claims contain multiple historic mine workings (est. 1890s) with substantial evidence of underground excavation. One of the historic mine workings, now named the Dorland Shafts, was discovered in 2021 and is of particular interest with no prior record of existence. A sample from this location in a muck pile returned an assay of 1.2% cobalt, 0.06% nickel, and 0.1 g/t gold (or 12.1 g/t gold equivalent)(see Figure 1). The geology on the property, including alteration, brecciation, and mineralization-type, is very similar to Inventus’ Cobalt Hill property. The new claims will initially be mapped and sampled, followed by a geophysical program and drilling.

Click here to view Figure 1: http://inventusmining.com/s/IVS_PR_Nov_2.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Stefan Spears
Chairman and CEO
Inventus Mining Corp.
Tel: (647) 258-0395 x280
E-mail: info@inventusmining.com

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 135 million common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the geological technical content of this news release is Inventus’ Vice-President Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The samples collected by Inventus described in this release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by SGS Laboratories. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 75% passing -10 mesh, with one 250 g subsample split and pulverized to 85% passing -200 mesh. One 30 g aliquot was taken from the subsample for fire assay (FA) with an ICP-AES finish. Samples over 10 g/t gold were subject to a 30 g aliquot FA with gravimetric finish.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Tesla Squanders Some of $300 Billion Gain on Musk’s Hertz Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is poised to give back some of its more than $300 billion gain since Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced a massive order for its electric vehicles, after Elon Musk cast doubt on the deal and downplayed its potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • Pfizer Stock Charges Higher as Drug Maker Boosts 2021 Guidance

    The drug maker reported Covid-19 vaccine sales in the quarter of $13 billion, higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • Pfizer shares jump 2.5% premarket as earnings beat, company raises guidance

    Pfizer Inc. shares jumped 2.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter and raised guidance, boosted by strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. The company posted net income of $8.146 billion, or $1.42 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.469 billion, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.34, well ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue more than doubled to $24.094 billion from $10

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Stocks Are on Fire

    Marijuana stocks are on fire Monday, as multiple Wall Street analysts update their valuations in the sector and news emerges from Italy concerning prospects for legalization in that country. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) -- meme stock traders' favorite flavor of cannabis -- is gaining 2.2%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is topping a 4.5% gain.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees at Least 30% Upside Potential

    We blame weather forecasters when they can’t predict a sunny day or a storm, but think of the data set they have to parse, and the conflicting winds and calms that come ahead of late-summer storm. Today’s market environment would baffle the best meteorologist. Stocks are at all-time record levels, while Congress is locked in battle with itself, unable to pass a coherent spending package. The President’s preferred spending bill would run up Federal outlays into the trillions of dollars, boosting

  • Under Armour shares soar after earnings beat, guidance raised

    Under Armour Inc. shares soared 9.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $113.4 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $38.9 million, or 9 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 31 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 15 cents. Revenue of $1.546 billion was up from $1.433 billion last year and was also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.477 billion. Under

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy. According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in […]

  • DuPont Offers About $275 a Share for Rogers Corp.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chemical company DuPont de Nemours Inc. agreed to buy engineering materials maker Rogers Corp. for about $5.2 billion to expand into electric cars and driver assistance systems.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in November

    Investors can benefit from investing in technology companies that pay significant dividends (if they know where to look).

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.