Inverter Market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Altenergy Power System Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inverter market size is forecasted to increase by USD 30,136.2 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 59825.08 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in wind energy consumption, increasing solar energy installation, and growing support from governments for solar energy projects.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inverter Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Expand operations in the future

The market is segmented by application (motor drive, renewable energy, and UPS) and type (on-grid and off-grid).

Segmentation by application

Inclusion

The motor drive segment showed a gradual increase in the market share of USD 26,574.30 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. Electric motors account for 44% of electricity consumption worldwide. The demand for electricity is rising globally due to factors such as high urbanization rate and rising population. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for electric motor driver inverters during the forecast period. In addition, the need to comply with the higher energy standards set by various regulatory bodies across the world is driving the demand for electric motors. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this inverter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the inverter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the inverter market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the inverter industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of inverter market vendors

Inverter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,136.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global inverter market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Motor drive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Renewable energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 On-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Altenergy Power System Inc.

12.5 Danfoss AS

12.6 DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.

12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.

12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.9 Enphase Energy Inc.

12.10 Fronius International GmbH

12.11 General Electric Co.

12.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

12.15 Siemens AG

12.16 SMA Solar Technology AG

12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

