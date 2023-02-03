Inverter Market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Altenergy Power System Inc. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inverter market size is forecasted to increase by USD 30,136.2 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 59825.08 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in wind energy consumption, increasing solar energy installation, and growing support from governments for solar energy projects.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by application (motor drive, renewable energy, and UPS) and type (on-grid and off-grid).
Segmentation by application
Inclusion
The motor drive segment showed a gradual increase in the market share of USD 26,574.30 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. Electric motors account for 44% of electricity consumption worldwide. The demand for electricity is rising globally due to factors such as high urbanization rate and rising population. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for electric motor driver inverters during the forecast period. In addition, the need to comply with the higher energy standards set by various regulatory bodies across the world is driving the demand for electric motors. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this inverter market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the inverter market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the inverter market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the inverter industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of inverter market vendors
Inverter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 30,136.2 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.96
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global inverter market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Motor drive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Renewable energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 On-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 Altenergy Power System Inc.
12.5 Danfoss AS
12.6 DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.
12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.
12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc
12.9 Enphase Energy Inc.
12.10 Fronius International GmbH
12.11 General Electric Co.
12.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
12.14 Schneider Electric SE
12.15 Siemens AG
12.16 SMA Solar Technology AG
12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
