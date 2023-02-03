U.S. markets closed

Inverter Market: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Altenergy Power System Inc. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inverter market size is forecasted to increase by USD 30,136.2 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.   The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 59825.08 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in wind energy consumption, increasing solar energy installation, and growing support from governments for solar energy projects.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inverter Market 2023-2027

Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

To get detailed insights about vendors and their offerings, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the inverter market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by application (motor drive, renewable energy, and UPS) and type (on-grid and off-grid).

Segmentation by application

  • Inclusion

The motor drive segment showed a gradual increase in the market share of USD 26,574.30 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. Electric motors account for 44% of electricity consumption worldwide. The demand for electricity is rising globally due to factors such as high urbanization rate and rising population. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for electric motor driver inverters during the forecast period. In addition, the need to comply with the higher energy standards set by various regulatory bodies across the world is driving the demand for electric motors. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The photovoltaic inverter market share is expected to increase by USD 1.48 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.96%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers photovoltaic inverter market segmentation by technology (string inverters, central inverters, and micro-inverters) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The Solar Hybrid Inverter Market is forecasted to grow by USD 76.44 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers solar hybrid inverter market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this inverter market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the inverter market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the inverter market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the inverter industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of inverter market vendors

Inverter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 30,136.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.96

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Danfoss AS, DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Enphase Energy Inc., Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Powerone Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global inverter market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Motor drive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Renewable energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 On-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 Altenergy Power System Inc.

  • 12.5 Danfoss AS

  • 12.6 DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.

  • 12.7 Delta Electronics Inc.

  • 12.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 12.9 Enphase Energy Inc.

  • 12.10 Fronius International GmbH

  • 12.11 General Electric Co.

  • 12.12 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.14 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.15 Siemens AG

  • 12.16 SMA Solar Technology AG

  • 12.17 Vertiv Holdings Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Inverter Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inverter-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-abb-ltd-and-altenergy-power-system-inc---technavio-301735868.html

SOURCE Technavio

