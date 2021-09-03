U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.79 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.20
    +18.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.89 (+3.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7010
    -0.2490 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,158.32
    +601.46 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Invesco Advisers Announces Details of Tender Offer and Reorganization for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today additional details of the previously announced tender offer and reorganization for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VTA) (the "Fund").

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

REORGANIZATION

At the Fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on September 3, 2021, Fund shareholders approved a proposal to reorganize the Fund into a newly created closed-end interval fund (the "Interval Fund"). The reorganization had previously been approved by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board").

The Interval Fund will offer four classes of shares (Class A, Class AX, Class R and Class Y) and will provide liquidity to shareholders in the form of quarterly repurchase offers. Fund shareholders will receive Class AX shares of the Interval Fund priced daily at the Interval Fund's net asset value ("NAV"). The Interval Fund will be managed with the same investment objective and similar investment strategy as the Fund, all as described in the proxy statement/prospectus, which has been filed publicly. Shareholders should read the proxy/statement prospectus as it contains important information about the reorganization and the Interval Fund.

It is anticipated that the closing of the reorganization will occur on or around October 2021 subject to the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions.

TENDER OFFER

The Fund will conduct a tender offer for cash of up to 12,596,028 of the Fund's outstanding common shares of beneficial interest ("common shares"), representing twenty percent of its common shares.

The Fund's tender offer will commence on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and will expire, unless extended, at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials to be distributed to shareholders: (1) purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 98.5% of the Fund's NAV per share as of the close of trading on the next trading day after the expiration of the offer; and (2) if more shares are tendered than the amount the Board has authorized to purchase, the Fund will purchase a number of shares equal to the offer amount on a prorated basis.

The Fund's common shares have recently traded at a discount to its NAV per share. During the pendency of the tender offer, the current NAV per share will be available by telephone at 1-800-341-2929 or on the Fund's website at www.invesco.com/us.

The Fund has implemented a managed distribution plan (the "Plan") whereby the Fund will pay its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.075 per share. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized. If sufficient investment income is not available for a monthly distribution, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level under the Plan. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distributions or from the terms of the Plan. The Plan will be subject to periodic review by the Fund's Board, and the Board may amend the terms of the Plan or terminate the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's common shares.

TENDER OFFER STATEMENT

The above statements are not intended to constitute an offer to participate in the tender offer. Further information about the tender offer will be announced via future press releases. Shareholders will be notified in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, either by publication or mailing or both. The tender offer will be made only by an offer to purchase, a related letter of transmittal, and other documents to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Shareholders of the Fund should read the offer to purchase and tender offer statement and related exhibits when those documents are filed and become available, as they will contain important information about the tender offer. These and other filed documents will be available to investors for free both at the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and from the Fund.

_____________________________________

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Fund.

Where to find additional information
In connection with the reorganization, a definitive proxy statement/prospectus was filed with the SEC. All shareholders are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/ prospectus in its entirety because it contains important information regarding the Fund, the Interval Fund, the reorganization, the Board's considerations in recommending the reorganization, the persons soliciting proxies in connection with the reorganization and the interest of these persons in the reorganization and related matters. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by the Fund or the Interval Fund with the SEC, including the Fund's most recent annual report to shareholders, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, and copies of this information may be obtained, after paying a duplicating fee, by electronic request at the following e-mail address: publicinfo@sec.gov. Copies of all of these documents may be obtained upon request without charge by visiting the Invesco website at invesco.com/us, or by writing to the Fund, at 1555 Peachtree Street, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30309, or calling 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio 212-278-9205; Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-advisers-announces-details-of-tender-offer-and-reorganization-for-invesco-dynamic-credit-opportunities-fund-301368949.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom Reported Earnings Thursday. Here’s What to Know.

    At least a dozen sell-side analysts raised their target prices after the chip maker disclosed its quarterly profits and raised its financial forecasts.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Tesla stock is worth $3,000: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with noted investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest about her top investment ideas. Wood continues to be very bullish on the outlook for Tesla.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Why Coupang Stock Was Down Almost 18% in August

    Investors appear concerned with the company's profitability, but it has a growing revenue stream that could help improve its bottom line.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, came the closure of businesses, […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) is Hanging on the Plan for the Positive EBITDA

    The stock has been steadily drifting lower for months, and soon it might close the gap up it made on Q3 2020 earnings report. While the latest earnings report initially surprised, the market eventually realized that driver incentive created an EBITDA loss way higher than anticipated. This article will look at the latest news around the stock and examine the current state of debt – as managing the debt is a high priority for a company that is not profitable yet.

  • Why Naked Brands Group Rocketed 33% in August

    The company was looking to make a deal and it seems it's found a suitable partner. Investors cheered the news.

  • Why Canadian National Stock Is Up This Week

    Regulators appear skeptical about Canadian National's (NYSE: CNI) planned $33 billion deal for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), and investors welcomed the skepticism. Shares of Canadian National traded up nearly 16% for the week as of Friday at noon EST on speculation that the deal won't get done. Canadian National's bid for Kansas City Southern always seemed destined for close regulatory scrutiny, and the U.S. government has not disappointed.

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Blames Bad Jobs Report On Delta, Unvaccinated; DocuSign, MongoDB Pop

    The Dow Jones fell as President Joe Biden blamed a weak jobs report on the Delta variant and the unvaccinated. DocuSign and MongoDB stock jumped.