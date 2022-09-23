U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

Invesco Advisers, Inc. Announces Increase in Monthly Distribution for Invesco Senior Income Trust

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) (the "Fund") approved an increase in the monthly distribution amount payable to common shareholders pursuant to the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan").  Effective October 1, 2022, the Fund will pay its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.032 per share, an increase from a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.026 per share. The increase will be reflected in the Fund's distribution payable on October 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment from the Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized.  The Plan may have the effect of narrowing the discount between the Fund's market price and the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund's common shares, but there is no assurance that the Plan will be effective in this regard.

If the Fund's investment income is not sufficient to cover the Fund's intended monthly distribution, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level under the Plan. The Fund may at times distribute more than its income and net realized gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in the Fund is paid back to them.  A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or from the terms of the Plan.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Fund will provide its shareholders of record on each distribution date with a 19(a) Notice and issue an accompanying press release disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in 19(a) Notices are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Information on the Fund's 19(a) Notices can be found at www.invesco.com.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

The Plan is subject to periodic review by the Board, and the Board may terminate or amend the terms of the Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of the Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's common shares.

The amount of dividends paid by the Fund may vary from time to time.  Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Fund.

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

This communication is not intended to, and shall not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of any of the Invesco Funds, including the Fund.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Common shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l  NOT FDIC INSURED  l  NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK  |  MAY LOSE VALUE  |  NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

Contact: Jeaneen Terrio Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com 212-278-9205

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-advisers-inc-announces-increase-in-monthly-distribution-for-invesco-senior-income-trust-301632186.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

