Invesco Canada announces cash distributions for its Canadian-listed ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the January 2022 distributions for its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on January 28, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on February 7, 2022.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker symbol

Distribution per unit ($)

Payment frequency

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.04619

Monthly

Fixed income

Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PIB

0.04900

Monthly

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF

PFL

0.00628

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.04272

Monthly

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.06465

Monthly

Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - CAD

USB

0.05105

Monthly

Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - USD

USB.U

0.04142

Monthly

Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD

BKL.C

0.04328

Monthly

Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD hedged

BKL.F

0.04395

Monthly

Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - USD

BKL.U

0.03478

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.05285

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF

PGB

0.04326

Monthly

ESG Fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF

BESG

0.04148

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.09784

Monthly

Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

PPS

0.05737

Monthly

Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - CAD

PSY

0.04675

Monthly

Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - USD

PSY.U

0.03733

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD

UHD

0.05345

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged

UHD.F

0.05298

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD

UHD.U

0.04293

Monthly

Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD

GHD

0.04249

Monthly

Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged

GHD.F

0.04526

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF

REIT

0.07028

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.04069

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.06578

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.03267

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.08796

Monthly

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca. You can also connect with Invesco on Twitter (@InvescoCanada), LinkedIn, Facebook, or through the Invesco Canada blog.

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 1.800.874.6275.

For media questions, contact: Beverly Khoo, 212.828.7492 Beverly.Khoo@invesco.com

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

Most Invesco ETFs seek to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and are not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates. In contrast, if an Invesco ETFs ETF is actively managed, then the sub-advisor has discretion to adjust that Invesco ETFs ETF's holdings in accordance with the ETF's investment objectives and strategies.

FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FGDCM"), FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), or the London Stock Exchange Group companies (the "Exchange") (together, the "Licensor Parties"). The Licensor Parties make no warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Canada Investment Grade 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index, the FTSE Canada Investment Grade 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index, the FTSE Canada 1-5 Year All Government Laddered Bond Index , the FTSE Canada Ultra Liquid Long Term Government Bond Index and the FTSE Canada 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ("the Indexes") and/or the figure at which the Indexes stand at any particular time on any particular day or otherwise. The Indexes are compiled and calculated by FGDCM and all copyright in the Indexes' values and constituent lists vests in FGDCM. The Licensor Parties shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and the Licensor Parties shall not be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein.

"FTSE®" is a trademark of FTSE International Limited in Canada and Taiwan, and "FTSE®" is a trademark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies in the rest of the world, and is used by FGDCM under licence.

FTSE® is a trademark owned by the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") under licence. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). Neither FTSE nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote this product and are not in any way connected to it and do not accept any liability in relation to its issue, operation and trading. Any intellectual property rights in the Index values and constituent list vest in FTSE.

Investors should be aware of the risks associated with data sources and quantitative processes used in our investment management process. Errors may exist in data acquired from third party vendors, the construction of model portfolios, and in coding related to the Index and portfolio construction process. While Research Affiliates takes steps to identify data and process errors so as to minimize the potential impact of such errors on Index and portfolio performance, we cannot guarantee that such errors will not occur.

"Fundamental Index®" and/or "Research Affiliates Fundamental Index®" and/or "RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of Research Affiliates, LLC.

S&P®, S&P 500®, and S&P 500 Low Volatility Index® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Canada Ltd.

LSTA® is a registered trademark of Loan Syndications and Trading Association and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd.

TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd.

The S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index, S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, and S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index (the "Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and have been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates, LSTA, or TSX and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.

S&P®, Standard & Poor's®, S&P 500 Index are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Nasdaq®, OMX®, and Nasdaq OMX® are registered trademarks of The Nasdaq OMX Group, Inc. ("Nasdaq OMX") and LadderRite® is a registered trademark of LadderRite Portfolios LLC ("LadderRite"). Nasdaq®, OMX®, Nasdaq OMX® and LadderRite® are collectively the "Marks". The Marks are used under licence to Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Canada Ltd. The product(s) have not been passed on by Nasdaq OMX or LadderRite as to their legality or suitability. The product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Nasdaq OMX or LadderRite, and NASDAQ OMX AND LADDERRITE MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S)

Invesco is a registered business names of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2022

For media questions, contact:

Beverly Khoo, 212.828.7492


Beverly.Khoo@invesco.com

