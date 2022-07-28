Invesco Canada announces changes to risk ratings on Canadian Mutual Funds

TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today changes to the risk ratings applicable to several of its Canadian mutual funds. The changes in risk rating are effective immediately and details are included in the following table:

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco Intactive Diversified

Income Portfolio Low Low to Medium Invesco Intactive Diversified

Income Portfolio Class Low Low to Medium Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index

ETF Fund Medium Medium to High

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these mutual funds.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.6 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2022

Contact: Gina Simonis, Gina.Simonis@invesco.com, 917-715-8339

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c9926.html