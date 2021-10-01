U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,331.80
    +24.26 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,141.97
    +298.05 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,457.82
    +9.24 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.99
    +21.62 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.50
    +0.47 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.53 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4860
    -0.0430 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    +0.0092 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9950
    -0.2950 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,400.54
    +4,452.42 (+10.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.56
    +89.48 (+8.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)


EX-DATE
10/13/21

RECORD DATE
10/14/21

REINVEST DATE
10/29/21

PAYABLE DATE
10/29/21







Name of Closed-End
Management Investment Company

Ticker

Monthly
Dividend
Amount Per
Share

Change From
Prior
Distribution


Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

VKI

$0.0485

-


Invesco Bond Fund

VBF

$0.05651

-


Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

VCV

$0.0475

-


Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

IHIT

$0.0440

-


Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund

IHTA

$0.0406

-


Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

OIA

$0.03051

-


Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

VMO

$0.0529

-


Invesco Municipal Trust

VKQ

$0.05241

-


Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

VPV

$0.0500

-


Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

IQI

$0.0509

-


Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

VGM

$0.05381

-


Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

VTN

$0.0478

-


Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

IIM

$0.0640

-









Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2021 will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on the Funds' website at www.invesco.com

The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2021. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

—Invesco—

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio 212-278-9205 Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-closed-end-funds-declare-dividends-301389905.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Silgan Acquires Unicep Packaging For $237M

    Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) has acquired Unicep Packaging for 7 million, subject to customary adjustments, including net debt and working capital. Unicep is a Specialty Contract Manufacturer and Developer (SCMD) solutions provider. Unicep is focussed on precision dosing dispensing packaging solutions, such as diagnostic test components, oral care applications, and skincare products. Unicep operates two manufacturing facilities in Spokane, Washington, and Sandpoint, Idaho, and is projected

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Closed on Weak Side of Retracement Zone

    The direction of the December E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday will be determined by trader reaction to 33826.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday. It’s the beginning of the fourth quarter and all three major indexes are modestly […]

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), a semiconductor equipment company, fell this week after an analyst downgraded the company's stock. Additionally, ASML's stock may have dropped earlier this week as some investors sold fast-growing tech stocks in response to rising 10-year Treasury yields. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML's shares from buy to neutral on Tuesday, with a 660 euro price target.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Here's Why Smart Investors Are Watching Pinterest Right Now

    The market is turning sour on this image-based, social media business -- which could be an opportunity.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    Committing your money to an investment thesis is hard, but doing so for the long term can be even more daunting. It's difficult to predict what the world will look like in a year, let alone 10 years, so it can be challenging to invest with conviction.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.