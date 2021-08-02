U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of each of the Invesco closed-end funds listed below today declared the following dividends.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

EX-DATE

08/13/21

RECORD DATE
08/16/21

REINVEST DATE
08/31/21

PAYABLE DATE
08/31/21





Name of Closed-End
Management Investment Company

Ticker

Monthly
Dividend
Amount Per
Share

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

VKI

$0.0485

-

Invesco Bond Fund

VBF

$0.0565

-

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

VCV

$0.0475

-

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

IHIT

$0.0440

-

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund

IHTA

$0.0406

-

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

OIA

$0.0316

-

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

VMO

$0.0529

-

Invesco Municipal Trust

VKQ

$0.0524

-

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

VPV

$0.0500

-

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

IQI

$0.0509

-

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

VGM

$0.0538

-

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

VTN

$0.0478

-

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

IIM

$0.0640

-








Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year will report distributions for federal income tax purposes. The Fund's annual report to shareholders will include information regarding the tax character of Fund distributions for the fiscal year.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The Section 19 notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2021 will be made after the end of the year.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on the record date with a Section 19 Notice disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income. The Section 19 Notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. If applicable, this Section 19 Notice information can be found on the Funds' website at www.invesco.com

The amount of dividends paid by each fund may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the funds.

For more information, call 1-800-341-2929.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit Invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l NOT FDIC INSURED l NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

—Invesco—

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio 212-278-9205 Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-closed-end-funds-declare-dividends-301346184.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

