U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.84
    -12.54 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,679.52
    -95.91 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,975.50
    -53.23 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.04
    -1.95 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.70
    +2.94 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    -0.62 (-3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0412
    -0.0071 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0640 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2050
    -0.0126 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2320
    -0.4960 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,375.53
    +225.93 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.21
    -2.93 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Invesco High Income Trust II, and Invesco Senior Income Trust Declare Dividends

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VVR
  • IVZ
  • VLT

ATLANTA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of each of Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") today declared the following dividends:

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

EX-DATE

07/14/22

RECORD DATE
07/15/22

REINVEST DATE
07/29/22

PAYABLE DATE
07/29/22

Name of Closed-End
Management Investment Company

Ticker

Monthly Dividend
Amount Per Share

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Invesco High Income Trust II

VLT

$0.09641

-

Invesco Senior Income Trust

VVR

$0.0260

-








The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) (the "Fund") approved an increase in the monthly distribution amount payable to common shareholders pursuant to the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan").  Effective April 1, 2022, the Fund will pay its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.026 per share, an increase from a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.021 per share.

Effective August 1, 2018, the Board of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the "VLT Plan") for the Fund, whereby the Fund increased its monthly dividend to common shareholders to a stated fixed monthly distribution amount based on a distribution rate of 8.5 percent of the closing market price per share as of August 1, 2018, the date the VLT Plan became effective. The VVR Plan and the VLT Plan are collectively referred to herein as the "Plans."

The Plans are intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment from each Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned, or capital gains are realized.  The Plans may have the effect of narrowing the discount between each Fund's market price and the net asset value ("NAV") of each Fund's common shares, but there is no assurance that the Plans will be effective in this regard.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income.  The 19(a) Notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com

If a Fund's investment income is not sufficient to cover the Fund's intended monthly distribution, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level under its Plan. A Fund may at times distribute more than its income and net realized gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in a Fund is paid back to them.  A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  No conclusions should be drawn about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or from the terms of its Plan.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and an exemptive order granted to the Funds by the Securities and Exchange Commission, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on each distribution date with a 19(a) Notice and issue an accompanying press release disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in 19(a) Notices are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Information on the Funds' 19(a) Notices can be found at www.invesco.com.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

The Plans will be subject to periodic review by each Fund's Board, and a Fund's Board may terminate or amend the terms of its Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a Fund's Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of such Fund's common shares.

The amount of dividends paid by the Funds may vary from time to time.  Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Trust.

For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

About Invesco Ltd. 
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life.  Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities.  With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2022.  For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd. It is an indirect, wholly owned, subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Note: There is no assurance that a closed-end fund will achieve its investment objective. Shares are bought on the secondary market and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Regular brokerage commissions apply.

NOT A DEPOSIT l  NOT FDIC INSURED l  NOT GUARANTEED BY THE BANK l  MAY LOSE VALUE  l  NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY

—Invesco—

CONTACT: Jeaneen Terrio 212-278-9205 Jeaneen.Terrio@invesco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-high-income-trust-ii-and-invesco-senior-income-trust-declare-dividends-301579651.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, go to Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. The stock market has been going through a rough patch for quite some time […]

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • General Motors Stock Halted, Edge Higher After Detailing Q2 Chip Shortage Hit To Inventory

    GM said chip shortages and supply chain snarls left nearly 100,000 vehicles unfinished over the second quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantAll told, th

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Ken Fisher Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that Ken Fisher loves. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Ken Fisher Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. Born in 1950, Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American investor, author, and founder of one of […]

  • Micron earnings overshadowed by grim outlook for the company

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Micron.

  • Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Note

  • Amazon vs. Microsoft Stock: Which is a Better Buy Right Now?

    These two popular companies have seen their stocks fall significantly. Is Microsoft in the driver's seat now?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Ken Griffin is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffon’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Kenneth C. Griffin is the founder and Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Recession Fear Crashes 13 Major Stocks Below $4 A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Be Wary Of Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) And Its Returns On Capital

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world...

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it