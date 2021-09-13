U.S. markets closed

Invesco Ltd. Announces August 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,562.7 billion, an increase of 2.2% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $13.6 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $8.4 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.6 billion and money market net inflows were $2.6 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $22 billion. FX decreased AUM by $1.1 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,532.4 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through August 31 were $1,061.8 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

August 31, 20211

$1,562.7

$822.5

$324.7

$85.7

$137.3

$192.5

July 31, 2021

$1,528.4

$796.7

$320.9

$85.1

$134.6

$191.1

June 30, 2021

$1,525.0

$795.5

$317.6

$88.5

$135.7

$187.7

May 31, 2021

$1,505.1

$779.2

$314.7

$89.4

$133.4

$188.4

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

August 31, 20211

$1,075.4

$411.1

$282.1

$84.5

$137.3

$160.4

July 31, 2021

$1,061.3

$404.9

$278.5

$84.0

$134.6

$159.3

June 30, 2021

$1,066.0

$412.0

$274.6

$87.4

$135.7

$156.3

May 31, 2021

$1,063.2

$413.3

$272.1

$88.3

$133.4

$156.1

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

August 31, 20211

$487.3

$411.4

$42.6

$1.2

$0.0

$32.1

July 31, 2021

$467.1

$391.8

$42.4

$1.1

$0.0

$31.8

June 30, 2021

$459.0

$383.5

$43.0

$1.1

$0.0

$31.4

May 31, 2021

$441.9

$365.9

$42.6

$1.1

$0.0

$32.3



1

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

2

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299


Aimee Partin

404-724-4248

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-august-31-2021-assets-under-management-301375556.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

