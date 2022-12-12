U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    +2.49 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -18.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6880
    +1.1380 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,185.61
    +43.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.58
    +6.91 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Invesco Ltd. Announces November 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,437.9 billion, an increase of 5.7% versus previous month-end. The firm experienced net long-term inflows of $1.3 billion in the month. Non-management fee earning net inflows were $3.7 billion and money market net inflows were $8.0 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased AUM by $55 billion. FX increased AUM by $9.4 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $1,375.5 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through November 30 were $939.2 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 20221

$1,437.9

$676.8

$311.8

$67.3

$190.1

$191.9

October 31, 2022

$1,360.6

$626.5

$302.4

$62.4

$181.3

$188.0

September 30, 2022

$1,323.3

$597.5

$304.3

$63.6

$172.1

$185.8

August 31, 2022

$1,416.0

$666.2

$313.8

$69.2

$170.4

$196.4

Active2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 20221

$976.1

$290.3

$270.2

$66.4

$190.1

$159.1

October 31, 2022

$930.4

$269.2

$262.2

$61.6

$181.3

$156.1

September 30, 2022

$914.1

$260.0

$264.7

$62.8

$172.1

$154.5

August 31, 2022

$963.5

$289.8

$273.4

$68.3

$170.4

$161.6

Passive2

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed Income

Balanced

Money Market

Alternatives

November 30, 20221

$461.8

$386.5

$41.6

$0.9

$0.0

$32.8

October 31, 2022

$430.2

$357.3

$40.2

$0.8

$0.0

$31.9

September 30, 2022

$409.2

$337.5

$39.6

$0.8

$0.0

$31.3

August 31, 2022

$452.5

$376.4

$40.4

$0.9

$0.0

$34.8

1    Preliminary – subject to adjustment.  
2    Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates.  Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron       

404-724-4299


Matt Seitz           

404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:   

Graham Galt     

404-439-3070

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-november-30-2022-assets-under-management-301700737.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

    It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Oracle stock rises as earnings and revenue beat, but forecast is still to come

    Oracle Corp. topped Wall Street's expectations for profit and revenue in its most recent quarter, though the software company is still expected to issue a forecast that could be more fraught.

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • Silvergate Capital's Troubles Continue as Stock Falls 10% on Monday

    Shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) fell as much as 10.2%, once again, on Monday morning as the crypto industry continues to unearth new risks. This time, it's a U.S. investigation into Binance caught the industry off guard. Multiple news outlets reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has an ongoing criminal probe into Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

  • 13 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 best blockchain stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the blockchain industry and explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Blockchain Stocks To Buy Now. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that is gaining rapid popularity among various industries. […]

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • BA Stock In Buy Range; Boeing Set For Historic Jet Orders

    Boeing is poised to benefit from the recover in commercial aviation. Several analysts have raised price targets on BA stock.

  • Where Will Lululemon Athletica Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Lululemon Athletica's (NASDAQ: LULU) stock tumbled 13% on Dec. 9 after the yoga and athletic apparel maker posted its latest earnings report. Lululemon expects its revenue to rise 24%-26% year over year in the fourth quarter, and to increase 26%-27% for the full year. It expects its EPS to increase 25%-28% year over year in the fourth quarter, and for adjusted full-year EPS (which excludes the gain from a real estate sale) to climb 27%-28%.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Must-Own Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the bear market, creating a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Target's (NYSE:TGT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...