U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    -47.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,421.00
    -71.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,802.25
    -312.25 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.70
    -11.30 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    -1.15 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.35 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8060
    +0.0400 (+2.27%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    +1.04 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8600
    +0.4100 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,744.16
    -1,803.14 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.62
    -41.85 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,572.05
    -10.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

Results were in line with expectations and lower than previous week

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - NortonLifeLock Inc.

Invesco Ltd.
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a)

Full name of discloser:

Invesco Ltd.

(b)

Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

NortonLifeLock Inc.

(d)

If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e)

Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

02-02-2022

(f)

In addition to the company in 1© above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes: Avast Plc

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1©, copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

USD 0.01 Ordinary US6687711084

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

6,623,378

1.13%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Total

6,623,378

1.13%

Class of relevant security:

2.000% Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes August 2022
US668771AA66

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

0

0%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Total

0

0%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.

DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)

Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

Sale

10,260

26.00 USD

Ordinary

Purchase

4,135

26.00 USD

Ordinary

Purchase

4,511

26.07 USD

Ordinary

Sale

34

26.07 USD



(b)



Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)

Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(b)

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

03-02-2022

Contact name

Philippa Holmes

Telephone number

01491417000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe Facebook parent plunged 22% in early U.S. trading on the bac

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • PayPal Undermined Its Credibility. Don’t Rush to Buy the Stock.

    PayPal Holdings looks a lot cheaper after its historic wipeout. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) had their worst day since the company spun off from eBay in 2015, plunging nearly 25% to $132.30 Wednesday. The wipeout shaved $51 billion off PayPal’s market value, knocking it down to $207 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    Futures tied to Wall Street’s key benchmarks edged lower in pre-market trading on Thursday after stocks closed higher for the fourth straight day in the previous session on the heels of Big Tech earnings.

  • Merck tops Q4 estimates as COVID antiviral chalks up $952 million of sales

    Merck & Co. shares rose 0.8% premarket Thursday, after the drug company beat estimates for the fourth quarter after chalking up more than $950 million in sales from its COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir. The company posted net income of $3.820 billion, or $1.51 a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $2.617 billion, or $1.03 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.80, well ahead of the $1.53 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 24% to $13.521 billion from $10.948 bil

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down stocks on the move in midday trading.

  • Eli Lilly Posts an Earnings Beat and Maintains Its 2022 Forecast

    Covid-19 antibodies revenue was $1.06 billion in the quarter, up 22% from a year earlier and higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • Here's Why Alphabet's Stock Split Doesn't Matter

    The Google parent's share count is about to grow much larger. Here's why it really doesn't matter to most investors.

  • Estee Lauder profit blows past estimates

    Estee Lauder Cos. reported fiscal second-quarter net income totaling $1.088 billion, or $2.97 per share, up from $873 million, or $2.37 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.01 far exceeded the FactSet consensus of $2.63. Sales of $5.539 billion were up from $4.853 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $5.490 billion. "We achieved record sales and profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2022," said Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda in a statement, with growth widespread across

  • 5 Charts That Show Roblox's Metaverse Success Is Very Real

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been offering a platform that brings millions of people together in a virtual space since its founding in 2004. The platform is different from many others because it is free to play, and relies on games created by a community of developers, as well as purchases of Robux, its platform-specific virtual currency. Wall Street loves revenue growth -- and Roblox hasn't disappointed on that score.