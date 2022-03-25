U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.35
    +3.19 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,794.74
    +86.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,133.50
    -58.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.14
    -2.31 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.60
    -1.74 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.80
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1019
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4470
    +0.1060 (+4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1100
    -0.2100 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,956.68
    +1,936.27 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.26
    +18.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.44
    +26.06 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 OPD - HomeServe PLC

Invesco Ltd.
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a)

Full name of discloser:

Invesco Ltd.

(b)

Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

HomeServe PLC

(d)

If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e)

Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

24-03-2022

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

2 9/13p Ordinary GB00BYYTFB60

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

3,457,482

1.03%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Total

3,457,482

1.03%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.

DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)

Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

2 9/13p Ordinary

Purchase

25,200

7.95 GBP

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)

Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(b)

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

25-03-2022

Contact name

Philippa Holmes

Telephone number

01491417000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. Investors Care More About Production.

    Earnings don't matter all that much for a pre-revenue company. Investors are more interested in things such as production and plane certification.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shopify stock is now down roughly 49% year to date and roughly 60% from the lifetime high it hit last November.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • Nio Falls, but This Mobility Stock Is Back in the Air Friday

    Investors have been pleased to see the stock market mount such a sizable recovery over the past couple of weeks, as the investing community has seemed to get more comfortable with the new state of affairs on the geopolitical and macroeconomic scene. Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE: NIO) released its latest results late Thursday, and shareholders weren't entirely happy with what they saw. Nio released its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday evening.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Trailed the Market Today

    The stock market as a whole was quite lively on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index gaining more than 1.4% on the day. Apparently, someone forgot to invite Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to the party. Moderna's money product at the moment is, of course, its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine (also known as Spikevax).

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Just Rocketed to a 9-Year High

    Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares rocketed by 12.7% as of 3:26 p.m. ET Thursday and hit a new 52-week high in afternoon trading. In fact, that's understating the matter: The steel stock last hit these levels in 2013. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has hit nearly every sector in some way, but the commodities sector is feeling an extreme degree of heat from it, and that includes metals like steel.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/24: Intel, Marvell, Nvidia

    Jim Cramer says fund managers are looking for stocks that have been beaten down bug, but still represent value.

  • 3 Top Stock-Split Candidates After Amazon and Alphabet

    These companies haven't said they'll split their stocks, but the topic should be on their minds.

  • Edward ‘Ned’ Johnson, Former Fidelity CEO and Fund Pioneer, Dies

    Fidelity's Edward Johnson was instrumental in shaping the asset-management industry and allowing Main Street investors to participate in the stock market like institutional investors.

  • 2 High-Yielding Stocks Trading Near Multiyear Lows

    A couple of the more attractive income investments you can buy today are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Unilever (NYSE: UL). Gilead Sciences doesn't have a long track record of paying dividends --  it's only been distributing them since 2015 -- but it still has some qualities that could make it an appealing income investment.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

    Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.

  • Why this part of the Treasury yield curve may be the ‘best leading indicator of trouble ahead’

    Investors are watching bond yield spreads closely for signals about when the next economic slowdown might occur.

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Are you looking for a diversified way to invest in energy that won't leave you stuck in an oil stock? Here's a great high-yield option.

  • BRP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND AUTHORIZATION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) today reported its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 31, 2022. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The complete financial results are available on SEDAR and EDGAR as well as in the section Quarterly Reports of BRP's website.