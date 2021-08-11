U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.34
    +9.59 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,423.20
    +158.53 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,804.87
    +16.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.71
    -4.65 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    -0.89 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.10
    +9.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0190 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4990
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.35
    +856.80 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.50
    +24.67 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.14
    +53.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Invesco Ltd.: Form 8.3 - Gamesys Group Plc

Invesco Ltd.
·3 min read

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a)

Full name of discloser:

Invesco Ltd.

(b)

Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Gamesys Group Plc

(d)

If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e)

Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

10-08-2021

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes: Bally’s Corporation

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

10p Ordinary GB00BZ14BX56

Interests

Short Positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

1,878,124

1.71%

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Total

1,878,124

1.71%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)

Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.

DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)

Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

Ordinary

Purchase

1,685

18.45 GBP

(b)

Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c)

Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)

Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(b)

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

11-08-2021

Contact name

Philippa Holmes

Telephone number

+44 1491 417447

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • fuboTV's Revenue Nearly Tripled in Q2

    Sports-first streaming TV service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) just announced some staggering second-quarter results. Zooming out even further, this is up from just $28.9 million in quarterly revenue only two years ago. The company's subscribers -- the lifeblood of fuboTV's business -- more than doubled, growing 138% year over year and 15% sequentially to a record 681,721.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • WW and Virgin Galactic Stocks Crater — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was doing nothing Wednesday morning as the stock market waited for July's CPI report.

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Is Ballard Power Systems a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings?

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) reported a 3% year-over-year fall in its second-quarter revenue last week. This was the third consecutive quarter in which Ballard reported a fall in its revenue. Let's take a closer look at Ballard Power's performance in the latest quarter, as well as the outlook for the company and its stock.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Jumia Technologies AG-ADR (JMIA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today are Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, co-founder and co-CEOs of Jumia, as well as Antoine Maillet-Mezeray, CFO. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Why Weight Watchers stock is plunging

    WW International — parent company of Weight Watchers — sees a major stock sell-off following worse than expected second quarter results.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 12 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article we discuss the 12 best airline stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Airline stocks that took a battering for the best part of last year because of the […]

  • North European Oil Royalty Trust's (NYSE:NRT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    North European Oil Royalty Trust's ( NYSE:NRT ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.15 on 25th of August. This makes...

  • METRO Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

    METRO INC. (TSX: MRU) today announced its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended July 3, 2021.