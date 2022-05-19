U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.79
    -22.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,253.13
    -236.94 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,388.50
    -29.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.51
    +1.92 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    +23.90 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.38 (+1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0121 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    -0.0310 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    +0.0132 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7990
    -0.4980 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,114.38
    +987.39 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.56
    +17.33 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Invesco Ltd. To Present at Alliance Bernstein's Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
  • IVZ
    Watchlist

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Alliance Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, NY on June 2, 2022 at 1:30pm EST.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)
A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Greg Ketron            404-724-4299                                              
Matt Seitz                404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:      
Graham Galt           404-439-3070

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-present-at-alliance-bernsteins-annual-strategic-decisions-conference-301550056.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

