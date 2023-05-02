U.S. markets closed

Invesco Ltd. To Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

PR Newswire
·1 min read

ATLANTA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Allison Dukes, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London, England on Tuesday, May 9 at 4:00am EDT.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greg Ketron

404-724-4299


Matt Seitz

404-439-4853

Media Relations Contact:

Graham Galt

404-439-3070

 

