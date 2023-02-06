U.S. markets closed

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 results Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review fourth quarter 2022 results will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:

800-857-7465

International Toll:

1-312-470-0052

Passcode:

Invesco

Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/883868246

An audio replay will be available until March 8, 2023, by calling:

888-282-0031 (North America) or 1-203-369-3601 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Matt Seitz, 404-439-3323

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301739813.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

