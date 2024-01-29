Invesco's QQQ Led Week With $3.4 Bln in Inflows
Investors are not tiring of the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which has gained 45% over the past year and led all inflows last week.
QQQ pulled in $3.44 billion, a 1.4% gain in assets, and now holds $246.1 billion, according to etf.com data. Assets into the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) surged $2.91 billion, or 9.6%, to $30.3 billion.
The biggest outflows came from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), where $3.15 billion, or 16%, departed, dropping the total assets to $20 billion.
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change<
3,440.32
246,173.12
1.40%
2,913.08
30,274.83
9.62%
2,323.12
391,298.29
0.59%
1,882.17
1,934.48
97.30%
1,711.25
420,084.48
0.41%
1,607.18
491,089.04
0.33%
1,323.35
1,746.73
75.76%
1,005.11
1,989.83
50.51%
829.64
11,794.44
7.03%
772.04
357,421.15
0.22%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,152.13
19,991.25
-15.77%
-1,862.79
35,708.10
-5.22%
-1,744.06
35,583.85
-4.90%
-1,438.13
8,807.15
-16.33%
-1,437.48
11,589.29
-12.40%
-1,285.72
37,102.96
-3.47%
-1,274.52
48,806.89
-2.61%
-1,198.87
8,750.65
-13.70%
-890.10
47,850.59
-1.86%
-739.29
9,661.33
-7.65%
ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
17.67
6,725.37
0.26%
Asset Allocation
-56.39
16,943.17
-0.33%
Commodities
23.10
126,108.63
0.02%
Currency
-180.95
28,951.08
-0.63%
International Equity
1,995.47
1,357,599.49
0.15%
International Fixed Income
1,545.38
171,110.86
0.90%
Inverse
1,190.90
14,640.87
8.13%
Leveraged
-2,207.20
84,998.71
-2.60%
U.S. Equity
11,675.63
5,062,919.05
0.23%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,036.91
1,360,339.24
0.08%
Total:
15,040.52
8,230,336.48
0.18%
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-102.74
6,592.89
-1.56%
Asset Allocation
-1,379.56
16,667.15
-8.28%
Commodities
-9,108.59
131,706.55
-6.92%
Currency
-834.00
3,553.13
-23.47%
International Equity
82,233.96
1,375,059.38
5.98%
International Fixed Income
30,108.14
169,650.11
17.75%
Inverse
3,094.98
13,973.85
22.15%
Leveraged
2,578.95
85,383.84
3.02%
U.S. Equity
306,662.33
4,984,247.02
6.15%
U.S. Fixed Income
175,385.33
1,357,735.03
12.92%
Total:
588,638.80
8,144,568.96
7.23%
Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM
Ticker
Name
Average Volume
1 Week Average
% of Average
11,547,027.00
2,225.73%%
172,005.00
1,931.73%%
1,211,930.00
1,870.94%%
1,395,478.00
1,743.29%%
707,354.00
1,152.86%%
50,028.00
1,082.01%%
1,739,660.00
949.43%%
540,581.00
908.42%%
3,627,150.00
826.44%%
985,292.00
775.04%%
Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
0.00%
3,068,756
615.35%
0.00%
515,041
2,326.31%
0.00%
7,712
77.80%
0.00%
185,657
240.65%
0.00%
44,808
632.87%
0.00%
1,010
77.19%
0.00%
15,747
86.95%
0.00%
6,959
73.87%
0.00%
12,766,165
18,681.02%
0.00%
69,749
4,168.54%
Top 10 YTD Performers
Ticker
Name
YTD Performance
Weekly Performance
AUM ($, mm)
31.81%
0.00%
852.96%
30.97%
0.00%
151.43%
26.78%
0.00%
0.59%
18.87%
0.00%
46.69%
18.58%
0.00%
114.89%
17.33%
0.00%
32.54%
14.66%
0.00%
13.83%
0.00%
1.02%
13.32%
0.00%
13.14%
0.00%
274.78%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.