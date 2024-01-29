Advertisement
  • S&P 500

    4,927.93
    +36.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,333.45
    +224.02 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,628.04
    +172.68 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.42
    +33.09 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    -1.03 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.70
    +15.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.45 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0910
    -0.0690 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2712
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4550
    -0.6850 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,159.48
    +1,252.75 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.74
    -2.35 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,026.94
    +275.87 (+0.77%)
     

Invesco's QQQ Led Week With $3.4 Bln in Inflows

etf.com Staff
·6 min read
ETF Investing Tools
Investors are not tiring of the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which has gained 45% over the past year and led all inflows last week.

QQQ pulled in $3.44 billion, a 1.4% gain in assets, and now holds $246.1 billion, according to etf.com data. Assets into the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) surged $2.91 billion, or 9.6%, to $30.3 billion.

The biggest outflows came from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), where $3.15 billion, or 16%, departed, dropping the total assets to $20 billion.

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change<

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

3,440.32

246,173.12

1.40%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

2,913.08

30,274.83

9.62%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

2,323.12

391,298.29

0.59%

DYNF

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

1,882.17

1,934.48

97.30%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,711.25

420,084.48

0.41%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

1,607.18

491,089.04

0.33%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

1,323.35

1,746.73

75.76%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

1,005.11

1,989.83

50.51%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

829.64

11,794.44

7.03%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

772.04

357,421.15

0.22%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-3,152.13

19,991.25

-15.77%

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

-1,862.79

35,708.10

-5.22%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-1,744.06

35,583.85

-4.90%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

-1,438.13

8,807.15

-16.33%

OEF

iShares S&P 100 ETF

-1,437.48

11,589.29

-12.40%

IVW

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

-1,285.72

37,102.96

-3.47%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

-1,274.52

48,806.89

-2.61%

FTCS

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

-1,198.87

8,750.65

-13.70%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-890.10

47,850.59

-1.86%

TFLO

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

-739.29

9,661.33

-7.65%



ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

17.67

6,725.37

0.26%

Asset Allocation

-56.39

16,943.17

-0.33%

Commodities

23.10

126,108.63

0.02%

Currency

-180.95

28,951.08

-0.63%

International Equity

1,995.47

1,357,599.49

0.15%

International Fixed Income

1,545.38

171,110.86

0.90%

Inverse

1,190.90

14,640.87

8.13%

Leveraged

-2,207.20

84,998.71

-2.60%

U.S. Equity

11,675.63

5,062,919.05

0.23%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,036.91

1,360,339.24

0.08%

Total:

15,040.52

8,230,336.48

0.18%



Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-102.74

6,592.89

-1.56%

Asset Allocation

-1,379.56

16,667.15

-8.28%

Commodities

-9,108.59

131,706.55

-6.92%

Currency

-834.00

3,553.13

-23.47%

International Equity

82,233.96

1,375,059.38

5.98%

International Fixed Income

30,108.14

169,650.11

17.75%

Inverse

3,094.98

13,973.85

22.15%

Leveraged

2,578.95

85,383.84

3.02%

U.S. Equity

306,662.33

4,984,247.02

6.15%

U.S. Fixed Income

175,385.33

1,357,735.03

12.92%

Total:

588,638.80

8,144,568.96

7.23%



Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM

Ticker

Name

Average Volume
(30 Day)

1 Week Average
Volume

% of Average

BUFC

AB Conservative Buffer ETF

518,797

11,547,027.00

2,225.73%%

PJFG

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF

8,904

172,005.00

1,931.73%%

HCRB

Hartford Core Bond ETF

64,777

1,211,930.00

1,870.94%%

JBND

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

80,049

1,395,478.00

1,743.29%%

IDMO

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

61,357

707,354.00

1,152.86%%

DIVL

Madison Dividend Value ETF

4,624

50,028.00

1,082.01%%

UAUG

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August

183,233

1,739,660.00

949.43%%

FJAN

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January

59,508

540,581.00

908.42%%

VWOB

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

438,891

3,627,150.00

826.44%%

GJAN

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January

127,128

985,292.00

775.04%%



Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

AAAU

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

0.00%

3,068,756

615.35%

AAXJ

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

0.00%

515,041

2,326.31%

ABEQ

Absolute Select Value ETF

0.00%

7,712

77.80%

ACES

ALPS Clean Energy ETF

0.00%

185,657

240.65%

ACIO

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

0.00%

44,808

632.87%

ACSI

American Customer Satisfaction ETF

0.00%

1,010

77.19%

ACTV

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

0.00%

15,747

86.95%

ACVF

American Conservative Values ETF

0.00%

6,959

73.87%

ACWI

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

0.00%

12,766,165

18,681.02%

ACWV

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

0.00%

69,749

4,168.54%



Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

MSOS

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

31.81%

0.00%

852.96%

MJUS

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

30.97%

0.00%

151.43%

LGLZ

Subversive Cannabis ETF

26.78%

0.00%

0.59%

YOLO

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

18.87%

0.00%

46.69%

PFIX

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

18.58%

0.00%

114.89%

CNBS

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF

17.33%

0.00%

32.54%

NVMZ

TrueShares Structured Outcome ETF - November

14.66%

 

0.00%

KSET

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF

13.83%

0.00%

1.02%

FLEH

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

13.32%

 

0.00%

URNJ

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

13.14%

0.00%

274.78%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


